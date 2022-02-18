The first Apple event of 2022 will take place in a month

Every year, Apple organizes various events launching new devices, and according to Bloomberg the company’s first event will be the March 8 or very close to that date.

Apple usually announces new devices in the spring, and its events are usually on Tuesdays. March 8 isn’t spring yet, but it’s spring enough, and it’s also a Tuesday.

What will Apple present on March 8?

Apple is rumored to be planning to announce an updated version of its popular iPhone SE (the most affordable iPhone you can buy) with 5G connectivity. We could also see a revamped iPad Air, as well as a new Mac.

The launch of the iPhone SE 3 will be especially interesting. According to Bloomberg, Apple is adding 5G, a faster processor and a better camera to the phone, but keeping its current design and without adding MagSafe.

Apple’s mid-range iPad Air is also expected to receive 5G connectivity and a faster processor. iPad Air was last updated in fall 2020 with a similar redesign to the iPad Pro.

Apple is in the process of switching all of its Macs from Intel to Apple Silicon, and according to Bloomberg, one of those Macs could take the stage at the March event.