The first Apple car will not have an autonomous driving system, according to a report

Apple’s initiative to break into the automotive market, known internally as Project Titan, has been the subject of various speculations and comments in recent years.

Previous reports noted that the company intended to present a fully autonomous car in 2025, but now the outlook seems to be less ambitious. A new report indicates that the Apple vehicle is delayed until 2026 and will not be autonomous, at least in this first instance.

Apple is now working on a less ambitious car project, according to a report

Manzana I was looking to build the first fully autonomous vehicle, without the need for a steering wheel or pedals. But according to data recently revealed by Bloombergafter a unsuccessful collaboration with Hyundai and the loss of one of the project leaders, Doug Field, who joined Ford’s engineering ranks, now the engineers working on Project Titan reported a new setback for this initiative, since they no longer consider it possible to materialize this vision , at least with the technology currently available.

Until now, the project is still in an early stage of development, without having a prototype yet. Apple’s new roadmap for this initiative has now set a goal of having the design ready by next year, having the features in place by the end of 2024, and putting the car through extensive testing in 2025, to bring it to market a year later. .

Initially, the company’s idea was to build a vehicle that was similar to a limousine inside, in which passengers could sit facing each other. Now, with the project reformulated, the plan is to produce something more similar to a traditional car, with a driver’s seat.

The aforementioned report indicates that Apple has held unsuccessful conversations with several suppliers to obtain a platform for electric vehicles, which would provide the material base of the car, its wheel system and the battery, this being an important aspect pending resolution.

Apple’s division dedicated to Project Titan is made up of about a thousand employees. Its operations are spread across its campuses in California, Ottawa, Zurich, and Arizona.

In Sunnyvale, California, an important part of the team is dedicating itself to engineering tasks, such as software development and the industrial design of the car. In Ottawa, Canada, parts of its future operating system are being developed. In Zurich, Switzerland, the team is working on the development of a tool known as “Rocket Score”, which is responsible for evaluating the vehicle’s autonomous system. Finally, in Phoenix, Arizona, an important part of the test work of the initial developments of this project is being carried out, in a former Chrysler track acquired by Apple.

The forced decision to back down with the ambitious initial approach of the informally called “Apple Car” coincides with an adverse climate in the automotive industry regarding autonomous driving. Renowned companies in the sector, such as Ford and Volkswagen have canceled projects, while Tesla faces judicial investigations for the operation and safety of its assisted driving system.