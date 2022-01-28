Search here...
The first 6 GHz WiFi 6E router in Spain is now on sale

By: Brian Adam

Since last December, it is already legal to use the 6 GHz band on the WiFi in Spain. This frequency was not yet tendered for public use, but for a month it has already been possible to use routers with the highest speed on the market. And it is no longer necessary to import them from other countries, since they are already for sale in our country.

The first of them has been the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000an improved version of Gaming AX11000 whose main difference is that it can operate at 6 GHz. Current routers use the 2.4 and 5GHz frequenciesbut to 6GHz it opens the door to reach higher speeds thanks to the use of larger channels, being able to use up to three 160 MHz channels in Europe. Thus, this version cannot use the entire 6 GHz Wi-Fi frequency that exists, for example, in the United States, since less spectrum has been licensed in Europe.

2.5G Ethernet port and up to 11,000 Mbps over WiFi

This router, despite not having 10G Ethernet ports, is one of the most expensive that we can find in Spain. It has the possibility of using the three bands of frequency tendered in Spainwith a maximum speed up to 11,000 Mbps. This speed, however, is only achieved if several devices are used at the same time, since the speed per device is usually much lower (in the order of a few Gbps).

Connectivity of the router WiFi 6E ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000

On paper, the maximum speed you can reach in 2.4 GHz is 1,148 Mbps. In 5 and 6GHzthe maximum speed in both cases is up to 4,804Mbps. You can manage up to 8 independent traffic channels thanks to having 12 antennas, eight of them external. As for physical connectivity, we find a Gigabit WAN port, four Gigabit LAN ports, and a 2.5G port that can be both WAN and LAN. We also have two USB 3.2 portsin which we can plug storage to turn a simple external hard drive into a NAS.

The 6 GHz band offers more benefits than just speed. As it is reserved exclusively for WiFi 6E and there is no interference, it is not necessary for routers to use Dynamic Frequency Selection. Thanks to this, the activation of the 6GHz Wi-Fi it’s done faster on boot because you don’t have to do that scan.

It costs 579 euros

Its price is €579. To get that price you have to go to the list of sellers and choose Amazon. The router is for sale from today, although it appears as temporarily out of stock. Therefore, the shipping time may take a few weeks until more units arrive on Amazon.

The price, as we can see, is very high, and we will have to wait a bit for WiFi 6E to begin to drop in price. Currently it is easy to find routers with WiFi 6 for less than 100, and even less than 50 euros. Thus, soon we will see models compatible with this standard at more affordable prices.

