5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsThe final trailer for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' looks more like...

The final trailer for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ looks more like a game than ever

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
1a9c2870 bed0 11ed b5fe a2713030b21d.cf .jpg
1a9c2870 bed0 11ed b5fe a2713030b21d.cf .jpg
- Advertisement -

There was a time when movies based on video games tried to distance themselves from their source material. “This ain’t no game,” bragged the poster for the 1993’s live-action Super Mario Bros. film. Times have changed: The final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie by Illumination leans hard into its origins. This is absolutely a game, it says. See? Here’s a scene that looks like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and another one that looks just like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

If you were hoping to hear more of Chris Pratt’s Mario voice, you won’t find much new here — but the final trailer does give viewers a clear look at the tone the movie is going for. We watch Bowser list off an army of familiar video game enemies. We watch Mario and Donkey Kong use power mushrooms and fire flowers as they run through a training course that looks like a traditional Mario level. We see Mario and Peach race through a brightly rendered Rainbow Road. It looks familiar. It looks fun. And it looks like a game, but with better graphics.

- Advertisement -

That’s no surprise. According to directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, Illumination has worked closely with Nintendo to make sure the film feels right. The directors also say that Illumination has improved its lighting and rendering technology to help push Super Mario Bros. Movie to the next level “beyond anything Illumination has ever done.”

They discover mouthwash that kills COVID 19, and they serve some of the cheapest

As for that Mario voice? You’ll finally be able to hear the full performance when the film hits theaters next month. The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases on April 5, 2023.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

The Epic Blizzard That Swallowed Bar Harbor, the Playground of the Rich and Famous

During his 1604 voyage to the Gulf of Maine, Samuel de Champlain sailed north...
Tech News

Hiltzik: The big men of Meta and Twitter are ruining their companies

Back in the prehistoric era — in 2012, when Facebook staged one of the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.