The fight against aging has a Spanish name: Juan Carlos Izpisúa manages to rejuvenate cells in mice without sequelae

If the “last enemy” is death, old age is undoubtedly its great double agent. As you get older, many things are gained, but many things are lost: bones become brittle, muscles weaker, hearts fail, cancer more likely, nervous systems begin to have problems. The very cells begin to suffer. The consequences of age, its side effects are the prelude to death.

Current science is so clear that there are more and more researchers dedicated to curing old age as if it were just another disease. One of the most important is Spanish, his name is Juan Carlos Izpisúa and he has just taken a key step to achieve it.

cure old age. The story begins in 2016, when an international team led by Izpisúa managed to reverse the aging of mice with progeria (a disease that causes premature aging). What’s more, as part of the same research, they managed to reduce the effects of age on the organs of healthy rodents. It was a very important milestone, but a key question remained: whether the process was “safe and effective” in the medium-long term.

“After our initial study, several other laboratories around the world have used the same approach to demonstrate the improvement in the regeneration of different tissues in mice and the rejuvenation of human cells,” Izpisúa explained to the SINC agency, which has allowed to have many more mice under study and confirm that the technique gave good results.

The science keeps going. But the evolution of techniques has not stopped these years and “in addition to addressing the repercussions related to aging, new approaches provide tools to restore the health of tissues and the body, improving the function and recovery capacity of cells. in different disease situations, such as neurodegenerative pathologies”.

The key to these technologies lies in the discovery that aging cells have “different patterns of chemicals along their DNA” compared to young cells. Those epigenetic markers give us a lot of information about aging, but they also provide a roadmap to undo it.

The Secret of the Yamanaka Factors In 2016, Izpisúa and his team added a mixture of four reprogramming molecules (Oct4, Sox2, Klf4 and cMyc, the Yamanaka factors) to the cells and, thanks to this, were able to reestablish the original epigenetic patterns of the cells. Thus, the signs of aging were counteracted and the life of the mice with Progeria was increased. The fact is that this also works with young mice and helps, for example, muscle regeneration.

a new studio Now the team applied their cell rejuvenation therapy to healthy animals as they aged. “Our goal was to establish that using these techniques over a longer period of time is safe and, in fact, we did not observe any negative effects on the health, behavior or body weight of these animals,” explained Pradeep Reddy, a collaborator. of Izpisua, .

The researchers found neither blood cell alterations nor neurological changes in the mice that had received these factors. They also found no cancers in any of the groups of rodents treated with the technique. And, as if that were not enough, once the treatment was over, they seemed younger than those in the control group.

Are we about to cure cancer? Not in any way. We are about to find explanatory keys that can open up new ways to combat it, but there is still a lot to investigate. However, these types of lines of research are what make you believe that a better world is possible.