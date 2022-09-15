The Fed has won minds, but it will have to break hearts

Jay Powell says he will do what is necessary to control inflation in the United States. Households and investors seem to believe the head of the Federal Reserve. The risk is that they have not yet understood what it takes to get to that point.

Consumer prices in the United States rose 8.3% in August from a year earlier. This figure was slightly lower than the previous month, largely because gasoline prices are falling. The cost of fuel last month was 27.1% higher than a year earlier, but that was a huge improvement on July’s 44.9% rise.

Beyond that, the data is bleak. Food prices are rising at an annualized rate of 11.4%, the fastest in 40 years. Rents rise 6.7%. In short, the Federal Reserve is a long way from its target 2% annual inflation rate.

Expectations, however, are controlled. Powell sees views on long-term inflation across the economy as “well anchored”; his colleague in rate-setting, Christopher Waller, agrees. Apparently, so are homes. Those surveyed in studies such as the one carried out monthly by the New York Federal Reserve believe that inflation will return to 2.8% within three years.

That confidence is the product of careful staging by the Fed. Powell has made it clear that he is a price monomaniac. Even his less hawkish colleague, Lael Brainard, agrees that the Fed will be “in this for as long as it takes to bring inflation down.” On Tuesday, markets were expecting rate hikes of 75 basis points in October and November; Just a month ago, investors expected the central bank to raise official borrowing costs by just 50 and 25 basis points, respectively.

The hard part of bringing down inflation is also the painful part. The US labor market remains red hot. The unemployment rate rose in August, but only to 3.7%. Bank deposits are a fifth higher than they would have been based on pre-pandemic trends. This gives households a cushion and encourages them to keep spending.

To get actual inflation to converge with future expectations, Powell has no choice but to slow growth, make households feel poorer, and indirectly put more Americans out of work. It’s not clear that consumers realize how off-putting that could be. Households surveyed by the New York Fed expect unemployment to rise but see their own jobs as more secure than they have been in years. Each new month of rapidly rising prices makes future calculation more painful.