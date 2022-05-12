The features, release date and prices of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra are filtered

There is less left for us to know all the details of the Xiaomi 12Ultra, the most powerful model of the Mi 12 Series family. And little by little we are receiving new information about this device. Now, a large part of the technical characteristics, prices and the possible launch date of the next flagship of the Beijing-based company have just been filtered.

We know that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor has been a bit of a disappointment as it offers less power than MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000. And of course, the American manufacturer is already working on a new version that will be presented on May 20, according to MyDrivers.

Under the name of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, this SoC will have notable advantages over its predecessor. And the first phone to release it would be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, codenamed Thor.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be official in June or July

The first rumors pointed to the possibility that Xiaomi will present its next flagship this month, but we can assume that they will delay the launch until June or July so that there is stock of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ processor.

Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES enlarge photo Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi

As for the rest of technical characteristics, Rumors suggest that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have a 6.73-inch screen made up of an AMOLED LTPO 2.0 panel with 3200 x 1400 pixels to offer a visual experience beyond doubt. More, with its adaptive screen capable of working with frequencies of up to 120 Hz.

We already know the processor of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, and we can confirm that it will have configurations between 8 and 16 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage. We leave you the list of prices that have been leaked

Xiaomi 12 Ultra 8GB + 256GB – 5,999 yuan (847 euros)

Xiaomi 12 Ultra 12GB + 256GB – 6,499 yuan (917 euros)

Xiaomi 12 Ultra 12GB + 512GB – 6799 yuan (960 euros)

Xiaomi 12 Ultra 16GB + 512GB – 7,299 yuan (1,030 euros)

Without a doubt, some high figures for a Xiaomi phone, no matter how much power it hides inside. Furthermore, let us remember that this price is for asian marketso we can add between 50 and 100 euros when they arrive in Spain.

going back to specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, This model would have a 50 megapixel main camera, a 48 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 48 megapixel telephoto camera to offer a photographic section beyond any doubt. We cannot forget its 48-megapixel front camera that promises scandalous selfies.

Lastly, your 4900mAh battery It will be more than enough to support the weight of the hardware, in addition to having a 120W fast and 50W wireless charging system.

>