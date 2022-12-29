HomeReviewsPhone ReviewsThe features of UMIDIGI G2+＆C2+ revealed: Android 13, fingerprint sensor and 5,150...

The features of UMIDIGI G2+＆C2+ revealed: Android 13, fingerprint sensor and 5,150 mAh battery

The features of UMIDIGI G2+＆C2+ revealed
Last week, UMIDIGI published the specifications of the G2 & C2, its first entry-level smartphones equipped with Android 13 (Go edition).

Now we know that UMIDIGI will release the updated versions G2+ & C2+.

The UMIDIGI G2+＆C2+ have a p 6.51-inch waterdrop notch IPS LCD screen, HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone comes along with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

For more storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot and supports expansion with 256 GB SD cards. houses a 5,150mAh battery that supports 10W charging via USB-C.

Compared to G2&C2, the front camera of the G2+&C2+ is upgraded from 5MP to 8MP. There is a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera and a flash in the rectangular module on the back of the phone. UMIDIGI G2+＆C2+ runs on the latest Android 13.

It offers other features like dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, global bands, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Another important improvement is that it supports the fingerprint unlock with a sensor located on the side. The G2+＆C2+ are offered in black, gold and blue.

Although it is not clear when the G2&C2 series will be released, it is expected to arrive in January. We hope that UMIDIGI soon expand this new series to more markets.

