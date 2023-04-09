5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsThe father of the cellphone thinks we'll have devices embedded in our...

The father of the cellphone thinks we’ll have devices embedded in our skin next : NPR

Tech News
gettyimages 1249917046 wide c831038d39c1d7afa6cfbadc55f2a4a5e77b4375 s1400 c100.jpg
gettyimages 1249917046 wide c831038d39c1d7afa6cfbadc55f2a4a5e77b4375 s1400 c100.jpg
- Advertisement -

Martin Cooper with the fruits of his labor.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

- Advertisement -


hide caption

toggle caption

Nvidia and Microsoft team up to create a large-scale cloud AI computer
  • TAGS

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Martin Cooper with the fruits of his labor.

- Advertisement -

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Shockingly, Drake was not the first to make that hotline bling.

Back in the ’70s, telecommunications were the new frontier for tech companies. This is how one executive made the call that cellphones would change human life forever.

Who is he? Martin Cooper — aka the father of the cellphone, and former head of Motorola’s communications systems division — and the first person to ever make a call from a cellphone.

What’s the big deal? In some abstract way, we can probably connect that fateful call of yesteryear with our crippling phone addictions of today.

  • Cooper had a vision for communication, and pushed for the cellphone while competitors placed their bets elsewhere. 
  • In fact, the push for a mobile phone was one bred from urgency. At the time, Motorola’s competitor, Bell Labs, was focusing its efforts on the car phone. That concept didn’t fly with Cooper. 
  • He felt that “a cellphone ought to be an extension of a person, it ought to be with a person all the time.” 
  • So in 1972, he set out to create a mobile phone that could fit in your pocket. While the whole pocket thing was subjective (they called them brick phones for a reason!) by the next year, they had a functioning cellphone system.
  • On April 3, 1973, Cooper made the first call of many, and dialed up his counterpart at Motorola’s competitor, Bell Labs. (Messy!) 

Want a deeper dive into technology? Listen to the Consider This episode on calls to pause AI developments.

A contemporary copy of the original cellphone that engineer Martin Cooper used to make the first mobile call on April 3, 1973.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Update your new iPhone without losing your data


hide caption

toggle caption

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

A contemporary copy of the original cellphone that engineer Martin Cooper used to make the first mobile call on April 3, 1973.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

What are people saying?

Cooper spoke with NPR (over Zoom!) about that inaugural call and how rapidly the world has changed since.

On what he said in that first-ever cellphone chat:

I said, “I’m calling you from a cellphone. A real cellphone. A personal, handheld, portable cellphone.” You notice I was not averse to rubbing his nose in our achievement. 

On overseeing a rapid evolution in technology:

We knew back in 1973 that someday, everybody would have a cellphone, and we’re almost there. Two-thirds of the people on Earth have one. So we had a joke that said that someday when you were born, you would be assigned a phone number. If you didn’t answer the phone, you would die. We never imagined that there would be a thing called the internet. That didn’t exist in 1973. Digital cameras did not exist in 1973. The large-scale integrated circuit did not exist in 1973. So there were breakthroughs that have happened that we just could not have imagined. 

The 10 best apps created in Latin America
  • TAGS

So, what now?

  • Cooper predicts that AI will continue the revolution in how we communicate: 
  • “The cellphone is going to become a part of you. Parts of the cellphone will be embedded under your skin. You won’t have to charge a cellphone, because your body is a perfect charger. You ingest food, and you turn it into energy. So there are so many improvements yet to be made in a cellphone. And I really do believe that we are just at the beginning of the cellphone revolution.” 
  • Anyone have any tips for getting my daily screen time down that don’t include self-control or deleting TikTok? 

Learn More:

Kai McNamee contributed to this story.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

China is on a global hunt for rare earth metals

Faced with a growing reliance on rare earth imports, China is doubling down on...
Tech News

Best laptops for music production 2023: Best overall, best battery life, and more

Calling all musical artists! Whether you plan on creating the sickest bass drops or...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.