The fastest way to recognize songs on Android and without installing anything: the ‘Sound Search’ widget

Android mobiles released the Sound Search widget in 2013, which the oldest of the place will remember as a separate application that required Android 4.0 or higher. The original widget has long since stopped working, but instead came the Sound Search shortcut.

Sound Search is still alive among us, even if it does not have the classic interface of yesteryear. Basically what it does is quickly open google music recognition, which was greatly improved a year ago to be able to recognize songs with even mediocre hums. With this shortcut, you access this cool song recognition in a second.

Recognize songs without installing anything

There are many applications to recognize songs, undoubtedly the most famous Shazam. Google has your own recognition system included in your applicationAlthough the fact that it is not a separate application, but something more ethereally integrated has made it not a very popular feature.

In the past, the recognition of Google songs went through the Sound Search widget, which was supported by Google Play Music so that you could “buy” the song you just listened to. The widget stopped working over time and Google Play Music passed away, but Google’s song recognition is still there, as a google app widget. It also maintains the same name of yesteryear, Sound Search.

More shortcut than widget, because it doesn’t really have an interface and all it does is open the Google application directly with song recognition mode active, this is a really fast and practical way to recognize songs with an Android mobile, which is faster than using third-party applications like Shazam.

Another advantage is that recently Google greatly improved its music recognition technology, even admitting hums, something that not all applications of the style are capable of. After tapping on the shortcut, the mobile starts listening and, if you’re lucky, you’ll see the name of the song in the Google search engine.

This shortcut is the same as opening the Google Assistant and telling it What song is this?, or open the Assistant and wait for it to recognize that there is music playing in the background, to press the music recognition button. The difference is that it is a much faster and more direct way to start the search. Possibly, the fastest way to identify songs on Android and that, in addition, it does not need you to install anything (if your mobile has Google Services, which is normal).