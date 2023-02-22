The fantastic Nothing Phone (1) receives a major update

Few mobiles have attracted as much attention as the Nothing Phone (1), a fairly complete android with an innovative design and quite interesting technical features.

Now, the owners of this wonder have an important news, an update full of new features.

- Advertisement -

Tech brand Nothing has released the update Nothing OS 1.5, powered by Android 13. This update offers a number of important improvements in terms of the user experience, personalization, system performance and privacy.

Among the new features are improvements in the applications, such as the inclusion of a weather app and a refined camera interface, an increase of up to 50% in app loading speeds, as well as new customization options for the Glyph interface, lock screen shortcuts, and color schemes available.

The update also offers a number of user experience enhancements, including the ability to change data usage when using dual SIM, a new QR code scannerforeground services to close background apps, and a improvement in the appearance of the multimedia panelamong other things.

Regarding privacy, the update offers alerts when an app accesses the clipboard, a personal security app, and the ability to choose which images to share with each app.

- Advertisement -

The update also includes system performance improvementssuch as increased stability and a self-healing feature that keeps your device running like new.

Nothing has excelled in the consumer technology market by creating an ecosystem of iconic and connected technology products with the goal of bringing art and passion back to the industry. Phone (1) has been one of the most anticipated technology launches in recent years, and has sold more than a million devices worldwide.

Link: en.nothing.tech/pages/phone-1