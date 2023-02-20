The famous game Tetris will have its own series where all its secrets will be revealed

This will be the Apple TV + series on the history of this important video game.

A new series about the video game industry is on the way. Tetris It will be the production that will tell the story of one of the games that changed the course of this type of entertainment and became the best seller to date.

The series will premiere on March 31 in AppleTV+ and it will be based on a true story, specifically on the journey of Henry Rogers, an American executive Soviet Union, who seeks to do everything possible to expand the game created by Alexey Pajitnov.

All this with the elements that marked the context of Tetriswhen thrown in the middle of the Cold War and how was the title that opened the gaming doors on portable consoles through the game boy.

Tetris in a series

The story of this video game has a lot to tell, because its impact occurs during the political struggle between USA and the Soviet Unionso there are several elements marked by espionage, persecution and business.

But there will also be space for video games and the revolution that marked Tetris in this industry. On the one hand, with the so-called ‘tetris effect’, which makes those who play this title a lot try to fit everything into their daily lives as if they were going to continue playing.

Part of this is reflected in the published trailer, when one of the characters says: “This game is not just addictive. It stays with you.”

In addition, other important actors will appear in this story, such as Nintendo and the game boythe console that popularized this game, taking it to a much more casual terrain, due to its portability and complexity that captivated everyone.

The protagonist of this story will be Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, accompanied by Nikita Efremov as Alexey Pajitnov who developed the game in 1984.

Why is it called Tetris?

This game has a strong inspiration in a previous one called pentomino, which had the same mechanics: set up lines, a series of tiles. However, Tetris it changes a few things, like the format of its figures.

The origin of its name comes from the Greek ‘tetra’, which means ‘four’, since all the tiles in the game are made up of four internal figures, each one forming an element that refers to a letter.

In this way there are seven options: I, L, J, O, T, S and Z, and the objective is to be able to locate them in the lower part of the screen in such a way that they create vertical lines, avoiding accumulating them so as not to reach the ceiling. panel.

A simple concept that popularized puzzle games and opened the doors to casual titles, which would later gain strength with the invasion of mobile games.

As well as other successful cases, Tetris has had a great variety of games inspired by it, such as the case of Dr. Mario, Qwirks, Magicaliss, Puyo Puyo and he is even considered the father of more current franchises such as Candy Crush.

His transfer in history allowed him to be the game that opened the The World Video Game Hall of Fame and be part of the titles that made their way to the competitive world with tournaments worldwide.