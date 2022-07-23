The fall of the ‘fintech’ is an opportunity for bold banks

have been worried for years about . Now they should think about buying them. They are already doing it with some small ones. In 2021, JP Morgan acquired UK digital wealth manager Nutmeg for $1bn, and UBS agreed to pay $1.4bn for Wealthfront in January. But the stock market storm widens the picture. Affirm and Klarna are worth $8 billion and $7 billion respectively, up from peaks of nearly $50 billion. Its fast-growing consumer lending businesses could be attractive to Goldman, which is already getting in there with Apple. And Robinhood, at $8 billion, is worth little more than its net cash.

The stubborn founders want to shake up the old school, so they might be reluctant to sell out a dinosaur. Another risk is future regulations. And their red numbers are a headache. Banks are typically valued based on a multiple of earnings or book value. Buying a losing group could destroy value.

The financial problem can be fixed. Let’s say Goldman buys Affirm at a 30% premium, which implies a value of $10.5 billion. A respectable 10% return in 2026 would require about $1.3 billion in pre-tax profit, assuming a 21% rate, versus an expected pre-tax loss that year of $179 million, according to Wedbush. Closing the gap means cutting two-fifths of Affirm’s costs that year. It’s doable, given the likely overlap in trading and underwriting, as well as Goldman’s ability to fund itself with cheap deposits rather than expensive wholesale markets. Wedbush estimates that Affirm’s funding costs relative to revenue will rise to 8% in 2023, from 6%.

Get the fintech negotiating can be difficult. Klarna chairman Michael Moritz believes its valuation will improve “when investors come out of their bunkers.” But rates are rising and markets are less likely to finance startup losses. The banks’ best argument may be that they have no choice.