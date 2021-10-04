The fall of Facebook: cyberattack or internal error?

It has been more than 6 hours since the first reports of the Facebook failures began. Officially we are facing the biggest drop in the service in its history, it is possible that at some point it had failures, but now it controls many more services. That is why it is more noticeable, since WhatsApp and Instagram have been affected.

That is why the most serious investigations in this regard have already begun, at first it was taken as something temporary. But basically all lines of communication are collapsed, so the questions began.

Logistical problems

The first to be heard comes from FB employees who have spoken with friends. Sheera Frenkel, a NY Times reporter, revealed that FB employees cannot enter buildings. The fall in services has also affected their internal systems, which is why ID cards are useless and there are not many doors that require them.

Was just on phone with someone who works for FB who described employees unable to enter buildings this morning to begin to evaluate extent of outage because their badges weren’t working to access doors. – Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) October 4, 2021

This already gives us an idea of ​​how big the fault is, and if that were not enough Brian Krebs, has confirmed something even worse. The DNS records of Facebook and Instagram are gone, most likely they are recoverable, but the truth is that only FB has access to these DNS

Confirmed: The DNS records that tell systems how to find https://t.co/qHzVq2Mr4E or https://t.co/JoIPxXI9GI got withdrawn this morning from the global routing tables. Can you imagine working at FB right now, when your email no longer works & all your internal FB-based tools fail? – briankrebs (@briankrebs) October 4, 2021

Lost DNS records

This means that there has been a very serious error in a recent configuration of your servers or an update went very wrong. Users have already started to speculate and many point out that pinging Facebook domains does not return any kind of response.

When a website does not work, the answer is usually “site is down”, or that it is down. However, now the answer is that such a domain does not exist. This connects with what was reported by Krebs, Facebook’s DNS have been withdrawn, so for practical purposes they do not exist right now.

There are also many rumors, and the one that has gained more force is that of an alleged Facebook employee who has used Reddit to describe what is happening. However, the account has been deleted, so you should take this information with a grain of salt

User on Reddit claims to be in the recovery team and shares details on the incident. Looks like it’s configuration issue. pic.twitter.com/YkZwd98eNr – Zviad Kikvidze (@zkikvidze) October 4, 2021

Need for reconfiguration

What “Ramenporn” said in their posts confirms what Krebs reported, further adding that people who can re-adjust the routing table settings should go to a specific location. But right now they do not have access to those offices with configurable routers, although he did not reveal why this logistical problem is due.

What the anonymous user said is also confirmed by the latest BNO News report where they claim that Facebook has sent a team to physically appear in California and solve the problem

Facebook has sent a team to one of its California data centers to try to manually reset its servers – NYT – BNO News (@BNONews) October 4, 2021

We can see the so-called routing tables as the directions to follow when we are driving on a highway. These documents indicate all the paths within the network that can be followed to reach the connection with a page or service on the web. In this way, services like Facebook or Amazon have huge routing tables in order to be fully available worldwide.

When the routing tables are dropped, as in the case of Facebook, browsers and clients in general have no way of knowing the way to connect. In that sense, the services are isolated and there is no way to access them until the table configurations are restored.

In any case, there are already several sources that confirm that the matter has to do with Facebook’s DNS records, as we said, only FB has access to these. So it is unlikely that there was an alleged hacker attack, and that in reality it was all due to an error on the part of a working group of the company.