The Facebook Metaverse will have more realistic avatars thanks to Artificial Intelligence

The Avatars of the Metaverse of Facebook will have a more realistic look thanks to the development by Meta (parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp…) of a new artificial intelligence platform.

Avatars will be more realistic in appearance and movement thanks to the application of artificial intelligence to digital musculoskeletal models

At present, the avatars that digitally represent their users are no more than somewhat cartoonish transpositions and unnatural movements and poor fluidity, but thanks to the entry into action of artificial intelligence all this is going to change, at least in the case of the virtual reality environment called Metaverse by the parent company of Facebook, which aims to turn this environment in the new virtual meeting point.

At the moment, one of the shortcomings of this environment is the very cartoonish appearance of the avatars with which users identify themselves and which, by representing the rest of the users, is also the subject with which personal interactions are established. virtual.

It will be made possible by MyoSuite, a software development platform artificial intelligence solutions from musculoskeletal models of great realism with more efficient results than those existing today.

MyoSuite programmers work with virtual models that are trained by artificial intelligence to recreate complex movements, such as rotating a pen or turning a key. With this, a faithful study of the movement of the tendons is achieved, the tissues that connect the muscles to the bones and that are ultimately responsible for producing movements in parts of the human body such as hands and feet.

Mark Zuckerberg himself, announcing the joint work of Meta with MyoSuite, has highlighted that the work with these virtual musculoskeletal models, beyond their application to the Metaverse and the increase in the realism of the avatars, can also contribute to the development and improvement from orthopedic prosthetics, injury rehabilitation and surgical techniques.

