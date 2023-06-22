The Face Game: exploring human interactions with AI

- Advertisement -

Online, profile pictures of human faces are everywhere and play a crucial role in forming the first impression we make on others. Right now, AI is giving people the digital tools to transform their appearance online in any way they want, often by making them appear younger or more attractive.

The Face Game is a research project that allows people and AI to interact, helping us see how the AI ​​might choose its own face based on its goals and the people it interacts with. This multidisciplinary project will help us navigate the future of digital interactions with AI.

Experimenting with profile photos

In this online experiment, humans mingle with neural networks, and everyone (including machines) posts their own profile pictures and reacts to each other’s profile pictures. The game aims to understand how the AI ​​will learn to choose different types of faces for itself, depending on the impression it wants to make and the human it interacts with.

“As we increasingly encounter AI replicants with self-generated faces, we need to understand what they learn by watching us play the face game and ensure we maintain control over how we interact with these digital entities.” commented Iyad Rahwan, director of the Center for Humans and Machines at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development.

How the AI ​​chooses its appearance to achieve its goals

In-game, participants must mark other players’ profile pictures as “team” or “solo.” They receive immediate feedback on the accuracy of their predictions and get up-to-date statistics on how other players have reacted to them. They can experiment with different profile pictures to see which ones qualify more as “team” or more “individuals.”

Participants will meet “replicants”, non-human players whose faces have been generated by state-of-the-art AI models. These AI models continuously monitor how human participants play and learn to choose their own face to interact with.

The Center for Humans and Machines at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development explores ethical issues related to AI and the concept of machine behavior. In projects of this type, it is important to understand how the AI ​​chooses its appearance and how this can affect our interactions with it.

An experiment in constant evolution

This project comes from the research team that developed the Moral Machine, a massive online experiment that went viral in 2016. The Moral Machine explored the ethical dilemmas facing autonomous vehicles and highlighted universal principles and cross-cultural differences in how people want them to the AI ​​behaves.

The Face Game is a constantly evolving online experiment. The results of this multidisciplinary project will have significant implications for the future of human-machine interaction, and are expected to be published in leading journals in the field.

As AI becomes more prominent in our lives, it is crucial to understand how it chooses its appearance and how this will affect our interactions with it.

The Face Game provides us with a unique opportunity to explore and shape the future of digital interactions with AI, while investigating the ethical and psychological aspects of this growing relationship. Not for nothing has it captured the attention of Nature and Science, two prestigious scientific publications.