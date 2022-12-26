The Exynos 2300 chipset is not dead: These are the devices that will carry it

- Advertisement -

Since Qualcomm indicated that its Snapdragon chips would be used in the Galaxy S23, multiple reports have claimed that the Exynos 2300 is dead and that Samsung will exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, a new report claims that the Exynos 2300 is alive and well. kicking.

According to tipster @RGcloudS, the 4nm Exynos 2300 chipset exists and will be the powerhouse for the Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy Tab S8 FE.

Both devices will be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 – Part 2 event. Apparently, the Galaxy S22 FE replaces the Galaxy A74. Apparently, the Galaxy S22 FE incorporates a 108 MP ISOCELL HM6 camera and will be priced similarly to the Galaxy A73 5G. This is a considerable improvement compared to the Galaxy S21 FE’s 12 MP main camera sensor. Hopefully the device will also feature a dedicated telephoto lens. Another rumor from @OreXda reiterates that the Galaxy S22 FE is coming soon. Rumor claims that the Galaxy Buds 2 Live wireless earbuds will also launch soon. If these rumors are true, Samsung will replace Galaxy A7x devices with Galaxy S FE phones. It will also use Exynos chips in the near future although Samsung MX has created its own chip division.