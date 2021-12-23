The Exynos 2200 will be focused on gaming: Samsung confirms with an emotional announcement

If all goes according to plan, Samsun will launch its new Exynos 2200 SoC in February next year. This new chip will be the heart of the Galaxy S22, and will become the first of its kind to use an AMD Radeon GPU, based on the RDNA architecture 2. This has very important implications, and it is that said graphics unit promises to become the most powerful ever created for the smartphone sector.

Those of you who read us daily already know the keys to the RDNA 2 architecture, and all of them will be present in the GPU of the Exynos 2200. This means that this graphics core will have support for the most advanced APIs, it will have hardware dedicated to speed up ray tracing And it will deliver such good performance that it could theoretically be able to move games to a level similar to that of previous generation consoles.

Samsung has not yet confirmed the final specifications of the Exynos 2200, but has recently released a promotional video where it is clear that this chip has been designed with gaming in mind. The video has the title “Exynos”, and on a poster that appears in the room of the protagonist of the ad the reference “2200” can be seen. It is clear that it is not a coincidence, but rather a declaration of intentions.

On the other hand, video knows how to play one of the most important and emotional points, from playing online, the friendship we can form with our fellow adventurers, and “spice it up” with the impact that COVID-19 has had on our daily lives. I really liked it, and I have also seen what seems to be a nod to the leap that the Exynos 2200 could make in smartphone gaming. This wink is appreciated because it plays a title that, at first, was only available on the console, and later it reaches smartphones. The power of a console in a smartphone? That is the idea that Samsung leaves us.

Possible Exynos 2200 SoC specifications

As we anticipated, Samsung has not yet given the specific details of this new SoC, but thanks to the leaks that have occurred previously I can share with you a preliminary estimate than the Exynos 2200 could offer.

This chip will be manufactured in the process of 4 nm, and will feature a Eight core CPU divided as follows:

A high-performance Cortex-X2 core.

Three high-performance Cortex-A710 cores.

Four high-efficiency Cortex-A510 cores.

The Exynos 2200 GPU will be a Radeon RDNA 2 with 6 compute units, which means it will have 384 shaders, 24 texturing units, 8 raster units and 6 cores to speed up ray tracing. It will offer advanced features that could mark a significant leap in the smartphone gaming industry, such as the aforementioned hardware ray tracing acceleration and variable rate shader, among others.

Those features are only available on next-generation consoles and PCs, so yes, the Exynos 2200 seems to have everything to mark a before and after in the world of gaming in the smartphone sector. We had seen rumors that the Exynos 2200 had overheating problems, but this could have been somewhat limited to early prototypes, and we don’t think Samsung is going to implement a chip that hasn’t passed minimal performance and temperature tests, so we have reason to be positive.

In another vein, it is important to remember that the version of the Galaxy S22 with SoC Exynos 2200 could be limited, that is, that the South Korean giant could implement it only in some specific models, and that this will coexist with versions equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a chip that, in theory, would have a more powerful CPU, but an inferior GPU.