The external screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is filtered, there will be a great continuity

Little by little some of the details that will be part of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, the most powerful folding that the Korean company will launch this year. An example is that it has been published what the dimensions that your outdoor screen will haveand everything indicates that the firm will bet in this generation for a continuity which can be quite simple.

It must be remembered that the generation of this device that was presented in August 2022 had one of 6.2 inches, dimensions that are more than enough to respond to the demands of use of users who opt for this type of terminal that includes a folding screen inside. Well, according to the data that has been known, the idea of ​​the Korean firm is keep it exactly the same.

Unfortunately, I can confirm that the Galaxy Z Fold5 external screen is still 6.2″😕 https://t.co/isu6Ylnhgi

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 8, 2023

Perhaps one of the changes that the integrated panel may have is the resolution so that the quality of the image is better, but in what has to do with the size it has been thought that it is best to keep everything as it was. And this is so, once the design of the device has been finalized and, therefore, no change is expected in this regard.

Other changes expected in this Samsung

Apart from the usual evolution improvements, such as integrating a more powerful processor (the logical thing is to think of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2), it seems that the firm intends to advance a bit in the RAMwhere one would choose an amount of 16GB minimum so that the use was much more effective with multimedia content. In addition, the information indicates that the storage, as is the case with the screen, will remain undisturbed with amounts ranging from 256 gigabytes to 1TB. And, the truth is that this seems more than enough.

samsung

As far as design is concerned, the predictions point to a optimized hinge which will allow, on the one hand, the use of the terminal to be more comfortable with one hand and, on the other hand, it will offer greater resistance in terms of durability. Besides, it does seem that this time there will be a significant improvement in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 when it comes to hide screen creasesomething that is one of the great objectives of all the companies that work in this market.

Arrival from this terminal

Well, if everything that has been indicated is true and the design is finished, it is normal for the Korean company to repeat what happened in 2022. In this way, betting on end of august for the announcement of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 it is logical (and, surely, also of the Galaxy Z Flip5). Of course, for now, there are no indications that the prices may be lower… or that is what it seems.

