The expected cheap iPad would arrive with USB-C

Rumors about a cheap iPad are nothing new. What’s more, I think I heard the first one a few hours after, in one of his last and memorable keynotes, Steve Jobs took the stage on January 27, 2010 and confirmed the enormous number of rumors and leaks that had already warned us about the arrival of the Apple tablet. And it is not that it was a particularly expensive device, for what it was at that time, but we already know that the combination of the name of any Apple device and the word cheap always go up.

It is true that Apple sometimes flirts with the concept, a very smart move on their part in my opinion. For example, in the case of the iPhone, the SE models are already, for many users, the long-awaited (until its launch) cheap iPhone. And precisely its launch, the successful launch of its second generation, had a lot to do with fanning the flame in 2020 of the rumors about a hypothetical cheap iPad that, unfortunately, did not materialize.

Be that as it may, with greater or lesser intensity, the truth is that the conversation about the still hypothetical cheap iPad has never stopped and, focusing on the present, during the last few weeks it has substantially amplified, as a result of a new forecast by Mark Gurman . And it is that the analyst specialized in those of Cupertino suggests that Apple will launch a cheap iPad later this year, and that it will have a USB-C port.

This cheap iPad, which is currently identified as iPad 10, would give a small jump in your screen size compared to the previous generation, going from 10.2 to 10.5 inches. A small change, yes, but that would allow a somewhat larger battery to be integrated, which, added to the efficiency of the company’s latest A Bionic SoCs, would point to autonomy that could be one of its main assets.

Regarding connectivity, It seems that Apple is already starting to do its homework in its migration to USB-C. As we told you a few weeks ago, the procedures must still be completed, something that will happen between September and October, from which time a two-year countdown will begin, so that all devices sold in the European Union use, compulsorily, the USB-C port for charging. That this long-awaited cheap iPad already has this port would be a pretty clear sign that Apple has finally given up and accepts the standard.

With information from Wccftech

