The expected Apple Car in less than $100k ready in 2026.

Over the past few years, we’ve heard various estimates as to when the long-awaited might finally be released. Apple Car. It is predicted to debut in 2026 with an adapted Apple silicon chip, without autonomous driving.

The Apple Car is a project highly anticipated by watchers of the iPhone maker, as it is a product that could propel Apple into the next billion dollars.

Apple plans to launch a consumer-oriented vehicle under the Apple brand and aims to price the car under $100,000 to attract more customers, Bloomberg reports.

In the last seven years, news and rumors about Apple cars have been around a lot. In 2017, after several years of work, it seemed that Apple had given up on producing a physical vehicle and was ready to focus on software for autonomous vehicles.

At the end of 2020, however, Apple went back to work on producing a real car with its own software.

According to some reports, the launch would take place as early as 2024, while others predict a launch in 2026, 2028, or later.

According to rumors, Hyundai and Kia were working on a deal to produce the car, but this idea has been scrapped. Since then, we have had to restructure the team of the project titan.

Design and features.

Initially, Apple wanted to design a car similar to Apple’s lifestyle vehicle. canoein which passengers could sit across from each other in a limousine-like vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals, but the project has been scaled back.

The vehicle will now have a more traditional design, with a driver’s seat, steering wheel and pedals, and it will not be possible to drive it fully autonomously, but the car will be able to use an autonomous driving mode on the highway.

The apple company is currently planning to develop a vehicle that allows the driver to perform other activities while driving, such as watching a movie or playing games, and that will be warned in advance to switch to manual driving mode if road or weather conditions are bad. bad. The company initially talked about rolling out the feature in North America and then improving and expanding it over time.

Apple will use the cloud for some AI processes, and the company is considering a remote command center that could help drivers and control cars from afar during emergencies. You can also offer your own insurance program to businesses.

On the other hand, it seems that Apple is still working on finding a partner to buy an existing electric vehicle platform instead of developing its own. Between rumors and affirmations it is said that several veterans of the automotive industry work on the project within the company.

The car’s design is led by Ulrich Kranz, former CEO of Canoo, and former executives from Tesla, Lamborghini and Porsche. Stuart Bowers, a former Tesla executive, will lead the software portion of the system, while Desi Ujkashevic’, a former Ford Motor Co. executive, will handle safety engineering, testing and regulatory issues.

Computer of the expected Apple Car.

As for Apple and its majestic technology, the Apple car chip is expected to be equivalent to about four Apple high-end Mac chips put together.

Apple’s current car computer, called the Denali, has a processor about four times more powerful than Apple’s most powerful Mac chip, which is still being developed by the Silicon Engineering Group.

The chip is believed to be in an advanced stage of development and almost ready for series production, although it could be further reduced in size before the car is marketed.

The system also uses radar and LiDAR sensors and cameras to see the road and surroundings. This is complemented by a cloud-based system hosted on Amazon Web Services, which costs about $125 million per year.

The chip has reached an advanced stage and is considered almost production-ready, although Apple could scale it down before the car’s launch to cut costs.

Apple Car competitor.

Apple’s main competitor is likely to be Tesla, a brand that offers electric vehicles with some self-driving capabilities.

Tesla vehicle prices start around $47,000 but can exceed $100,000. If the base price of the Apple car is $100,000, it will compete with Tesla’s Model S.

Initially, the Apple vehicle was expected to be priced at over $120,000, but Apple is now planning a lower price, likely due to the more limited self-driving features that will be present in the first version of the vehicle.

Apple hasn’t finalized the design of the Apple Car yet, but expects it to be ready by 2023 and the feature list by 2024. Testing will begin in 2025 and launch is planned for 2026.

Apple is still looking for a production partner for its car and has so far only had serious talks with Volkswagenbut that was many years ago.

Meanwhile, the existing team is said to be struggling with its own difficulties, including the repeated need to prove the value of the project to management.

A report on the project published in July noted that the problems were due to the “constant changes of objectives” already one “revolving door at management level”, that caused uncertainty in the execution.