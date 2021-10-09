‘The Expanse’: Amazon Publish Trailer and Announces Release Date for Last Season of Space Opera

Amazon has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of The Expanse, one of the best science fiction series of recent years, whose conclusion will take place as expected, between the end of this year and the beginning of the next.

In the event that you don’t know her, and it would be a rare case if you like science fiction and don’t live in a cave, The Expanse is a space opera in the tone of drama that Amazon added to its original content offering with the launch of its third season, about three years ago and has maintained it until now, proof of the positive impact that the production has had among fans of the gender.

Has been very curious the journey of The ExpanseThere is no doubt: Syfy was in charge of producing the novels by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, written under the pseudonym James SA Corey; Netflix booked it as “original content” for international distribution and, when the first canceled the series, leaving the story in half, Netflix got rid of it, very much in line with both networks.

By that time, however, The Expanse It had already gathered a good number of followers and Amazon came to the rescue, initially to produce its fourth and final season and thus end the adventures of the Rocinante crew. Since then and with British punctuality, every end of the year we have had a new season of the series without loss of visual resources.

In other words, Amazon not only made a good series to enhance its Prime Video, but the agreement was good enough to extend the series for three more seasons. But everything has its end and that of The Expanse starts next December 10. We will then see what remains of the ‘local’ intrigues that confront Earth, Mars and the Belt in their struggle to conquer the great expansion.