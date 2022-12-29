The European Union wants to force the use of replaceable batteries in smartphones

The European Union will force smartphone makers to open their devices to third-party app stores starting in January 2024.

European Union will later make USB-C mandatory for portable electronic devices starting in late 2024.

However, things do not end there. Now has reached an interim agreement that will require portable devices to have user-replaceable batteries.

The deal covers batteries of nearly every size: portable batteries, starting, lighting, and ignition batteries for vehicles (SLI batteries), light-duty transportation (LMT) batteries—think scooters and electric bikes— electric vehicle (EV) batteries and even industrial batteries.

If approved, this legislation will give manufacturers 3 and a half years to adapt their portable devices so that users can easily remove and replace their batteries.

User-replaceable batteries used to be the norm in smartphones, but these days they’re rare. Although it is still technically possible to use replaceable batteries, the use of space is lower compared to those that cannot be removed.

On the other hand, foldable phones can be challenging, as they often feature two separate batteries, one in each “half” to balance space and weight. They connect with ribbon cables, so achieving a design that allows easy access for users will be difficult. L

Each battery must bear labels and QR codes with information on its capacity, performance, durability, chemical composition and a “separate collection” symbol. In addition, the stacks will have digital passports with information about the overall stack model, as well as the individual stack.

This agreement has been driven by environmental concerns. The plan establishes minimum levels of recycled materials for batteries: 16% cobalt, 85% lead, 6% lithium and 6% nickel.

To improve the recycling process, the EU will require that used batteries be collected: at least 45% of old batteries must be collected (free of charge) by 2023, 63% by 2027 and 73% by 2030 in the case of batteries. portable batteries. In the case of LMT batteries, the figures are 51% by 2028 and 61% by 2031.