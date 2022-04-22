The European Union takes another step towards the universalization of USB-C

Proposed for years now, it seems that the European Union continues to tighten its efforts to achieve the universalization of USB-C connectors in all devices sold within the European territory, with the aim of controlling the production of the different standards to achieve a reduction of the tons of electronic waste that they end up generating.

«With half a billion portable device chargers shipped to Europe each year, generating between 11,000 and 13,000 tonnes of e-waste, a single charger for mobile phones and other small and medium-sized electronic devices would benefit everyone«Declared the MEP for Spain, Alex Agius Saliba.

Although during these years we have seen the impressive reduction from over 30 different charger types (counting practically each company with its personalized standard) up to widespread use of only three models. However, while the evolution from micro USB to USB-C already seems like a simple matter of time, Apple continues to defend its Lightning chargers exclusive to the brand. And it is that although the Cupertino company has begun to take some measures such as the elimination of the wall plug or headphones included with its phones, this new legislation will require a complete rethinking of its ports.

To this end, the European Union has now taken a new step towards standardization under a single port. And it is that just yesterday, the Committee for Consumer Protection and the Internal Market of the European Parliament voted the Commission’s latest proposal, achieving approval with 43 votes in favor and two against, taking this new legislation one step further to become reality. So, the next step will be to wait for the next vote that will be presented to MEPs during the next month, in which the exact rules for this new legislation will be discussed and negotiated with the Member States.

That said, although this universalization of USB-C seems increasingly closer, even if the procedures continue to advance in the positive way they are doing, This new legislation will not come into force until next 2026.

So this year will be a tremendous turning point for the entire technology market, as it will not only affect chargers, but seeks a standardization applied to all electronic devicesincluding smartphones, tablets, laptops, headsets, storage systems, looking for a unique connector with which we can charge and transfer data that would only exempt those devices too small to use it, such as smart watches.