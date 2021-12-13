The European telecos prepare for the last dance of towers

European telephone bosses look like laughing teenagers in a school disco. After flirting last month about the need to find “like-minded” partners in telecom towers, Vodafone’s Nick Read and his Deutsche Telekom counterpart Tim Höttges seem willing to shake hands. But with Stéphane Richard from Orange now on the scene, an Anglo-French deal is the most logical dance partner.

The continent’s more than 700,000 phone masts have undergone a drastic change since 2018, when phone companies were direct owners of three-quarters of them. That ratio is now one third. The great growth has occurred in the independent specialists in towers, such as Cellnex Telecom, of 36,000 million euros, and in the operators that park their towers in listed subsidiaries, as the British Vodafone did this year with Vantage Towers, which now worth 15,000 million.

The next round of dating will determine who kills whom. At first glance, Höttges is the main candidate to be the queen of the ball. Deutsche Telekom has 58,000 towers in and around Germany, 40,000 of which are already under a separate corporate umbrella. That makes it a worthy rival to Cellnex, which has 71,000 towers, and Vantage, which controls 46,000 directly, and up to 82,000 if the joint ventures from Italy and the United Kingdom.

However, the fact that Vantage is publicly listed gives it an additional appeal. After all, the goal of separating infrastructure assets is to shed a sharper light on the value they hide. Vantage, for example, trades at 24 times future ebitda, compared to 5 times for Vodafone. So a coupling could give Höttges an immediate appreciation boost. The 19,400 Vantage locations in Germany would also offer many synergies.

However, the other side of the coin is that this union could be too much for competition regulators. The ideal partner for Vantage CEO Vivek Badrinath could be Orange’s Totem, whose 26,000 French and Spanish towers are beyond the space it currently occupies. Assuming a multiple of 24 times ebitda, Vantage-style, and zero debt, Totem’s equity would be worth € 7.5 billion, a third of the group combined. To ensure a more balanced relationship with Orange, Vodafone could reduce its stake from 81% in Vantage to around 70%, placing its stake in the combined entity below 50%.

In this setting, even the jilted Höttges continues to have his dance, thanks to the hole the size of Germany in the center of the Cellnex map. If all goes well, adolescent matchmaking itself will seem overwhelmingly complex by comparison.