The European Space Agency named the first disabled astronaut

The European Space Agency (ESA) appointed the first parastronaut, with the purpose of being able to take a disabled person into space for the first time.

The doctor and former British Paralympic sprinter John McFall, was named among 16 other new recruits by the ESA, to participate in a feasibility study that will allow evaluating the necessary conditions for it to eventually form part of a future space mission.

John McFall, the first parastronaut in history

East ad unprecedented, at the moment it does not guarantee that McFall, 41, can travel to space. The participation in the ESA of this specialist in traumatology and orthopedics, will focus on the task of developing hardware to allow disabled people to have the optimal conditions to work professionally in space.

McFall is now one of six new career astronauts and 11 reserve astronauts-in-training for the European Space Agency.

ESA has not added new astronauts to its ranks since 2009. The call was made public last year, calling not only people capable of passing their regular astronaut tests, but also people who, under current working conditions, would are prevented from becoming astronauts, due to limitations existing in the hardware that is used, in relation to its disability.

For the vacancy dedicated to ESA’s first parastronaut, 257 people applied. McFall was selected to participate in a viability study of astronauts with disabilities, in order to improve understanding of this condition and overcome the obstacles spaceflight presents for astronauts with a physical disability.

John McFall was in a motorcycle accident at age 19, resulting in his right leg being amputated. Years later, he began a sports career, marked by the milestone of obtaining the bronze medal in the 100-meter dash at the Beijing Paralympic Games in 2008.

“It’s been quite a dizzying experience, as as an amputee I never thought being an astronaut was a possibility, so the excitement was a huge thrill”McFall explained in a interview published by ESA. “I think the message I would give to future generations is that science is for everyone and hopefully space travel can be for everyone.”he added.

The goal of integrating parastronauts into future space missions is a goal that ESA shares with NASA. For this reason, both space agencies will jointly develop the feasibility study in which McFall will participate.

Among the advances pursued by this study, the establishment of safe working conditions for the crew, the development of adaptations for spacecraft and other work instruments used in manned space missions stand out.

If this first stage is successful, the study will establish a significant advance so that space flights are a truly accessible experience for any qualified person, regardless of their physical condition.