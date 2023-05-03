The European football teams with the most followers on Instagram

- Advertisement -

The biggest football clubs in Europe They do not only compete in tournaments like the Champions League or the big European leagues like the Premier League or the Spanish La Liga. They also do it in aspects such as marketing, the number of shirts they can sell or their influence on social networks.

In the Spanish league, the Premier League and the Italian Serie A, the teams with the most followers are Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus.

Some of the biggest clubs in Europe, such as PSG or Manchester City itself, do not have an impressive number of followers on Instagram precisely because of their record. However, there are teams like Bayern Munich or Liverpool, which have a large number of followers on social networks precisely because of their historical feats.

This without leaving aside Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​which are the Spanish League teams with the most followers on Instagram. However, in the old continent there is an extensive list of football institutions that also have an impact due to their enormous potential in social networks. That’s why here we present you, introducing some surprises, the European teams with the most followers on Instagram.

The European football clubs with the most followers on Instagram

– Real Madrid: 137 million followers on Instagram.

– FC Barcelona: 120 million.

– Paris Saint-Germain: 70.4 million.

–Manchester United: 61.6 million.

– Juventus: 58 million.

– Manchester City: 42.2 million.

–Liverpool: 42.1 million.

– Chelsea: 39.8 million.

– Bayern Munich: 38.5 million.

– Armory: 26.1 million.

– Borussia Dortmund: 18.1 million.

– Atletico Madrid: 15.5 million.

–Tottenham: 15.3 million.

–Milan: 13.7 million.

– Inter de Milan: 9.1 million.

–Ajax: 8.1 million.

– Rome: 5.7 million.

– Naples: 4.2 million.

– Benfica: 2.3 million.

– Porto: 2.2 million.

As it is possible to appreciate in the list, as it happens in the Spanish League, the merengue team and the azulgrana team are also the teams with the most followers on Instagram at a continental level.