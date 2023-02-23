5G News
The European Commission banned the use of TikTok on its official phones and devices

By Brian Adam
The European Commission banned the use of TikTok on its official phones and devices
The European Comission on Thursday prohibited its employees from installing the Chinese application TikTok on their mobile phones, citing reasons of “security”, just as the United States Congress has done with its workers.

“Since the beginning of the mandate, the European Commission has had a strong interest in the cybersecurity (…) and in this area a decision has been made today” to “preserve the institution”said the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton without giving more details.

The European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton (REUTERS/Yves Herman/file)

Following the announcement, the company said it considered the decision “wrong.”

“We are disappointed with this decision, which we believe to be wrong and based on fundamental misunderstandings,” said a spokesman for the Chinese-owned firm.

Brussels has been focusing its attention on TikTok and the rest of big techand in this context, in January he met with the CEO of the Chinese company, Shou Zi Chewwho threatened to ban its use in the European Union if it does not prevent minors from having access to potentially deadly videos” and if it does not prevent user data from being transferred to third countries.

The European Commission is thus following in the footsteps of USAwhere Congress has prohibited legislators and their employees from installing the application on their official phones.

A measure that several States have also adopted, including Texas, Alabama either Tennessee as well as other institutions such as the University of Florida.

The controversy in the US over the use of the Chinese application has worsened after the recent revelation that byte dance the company that owns TikTok, used the social network to spy on journalists.

News in development…

