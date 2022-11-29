The EU will allow the use of 5G during flights

- Advertisement -

In the middle of next year, passengers on planes flying over the European Union will be able to use the 5G connections of their mobile devices, leaving the door open for the use of previous generation wireless broadband connection technologies (4G).

Since 2014 it is no longer mandatory to activate Flight Mode on airplanes

The decision comes from an update by the European Commission regarding the radio spectrum that can be used on board aircraft, which would allow passengers to use their laptops, mobile phones and tablets to connect to the Internet and make calls and video conferences on the plane. same way as if they were on land.

As explained by Thievy Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, given the possibilities offered by 5G connectivity and its high speeds and capacities “the sky is no longer a limit”.

- Advertisement -

Since the operational range of aircraft wireless communications is in the 4.2-4.4 GHz range and 5G operates in the 5 GHz range interference will stop that motivate the fact that at the beginning of the flights passengers are asked to place their electronic devices in Flight Mode. Some guidelines that were already updated in 2014 by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and passengers are no longer required to activate this limitation in the connectivity of their devices.

With this decision of the European Commission comes an additional boost to the deployment of 5G networks throughout the community territory, a frequency that, in addition to allowing higher speed, lower latency and greater bandwidth for data transmission, also implies a significant rearrangement of the radio spectrum that affects both the 4G band offered by operators of mobile telephony as well as DTT itself, since the frequencies occupied by both television channels and mobile telephony operators are reassigned.