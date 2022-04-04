The EU is working on a standard so that batteries are replaceable again

In the old days, almost all devices that used a battery allowed it to be easily removed for replacement.

However, today many devices hide their batteries, under tamper-proof stickers and warnings that indicate that “there are no user-serviceable components inside.”

There are reasons why manufacturers have been adopting non-replaceable batteries, such as taking up less space or making it easier to waterproof the phone. However, these designs have the drawback that if the battery fails or degrades, replacement is often expensive.

The EU wants to change all this and has voted that all devices, from mobile phones to electric bicycles, have easily replaceable batteries.

What does the EU regulation say?

With the new EU regulation on batteries, all this is going to change. This normative forces that batteries are easily removable, replaceable and recyclable in a wide range of devices.

This includes smartphones and other consumer devices, as well as batteries for “light means of transport”such as e-bikes and e-scooters.

The EU Council still has to approve the project. If so, for the January 1, 2024, These devices shall be designed in such a way that the batteries can be safely removed and replaced using “basic and commonly available tools” and “without causing damage to the device or the batteries”.

Manufacturers must also provide documentation on the removal and replacement procedure. This documentation must also be provided online for the expected life of the product.



