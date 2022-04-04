Tech NewsMobile

The EU is working on a standard so that batteries are replaceable again

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

In the old days, almost all devices that used a battery allowed it to be easily removed for replacement.

However, today many devices hide their batteries, under tamper-proof stickers and warnings that indicate that “there are no user-serviceable components inside.”

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

There are reasons why manufacturers have been adopting non-replaceable batteries, such as taking up less space or making it easier to waterproof the phone. However, these designs have the drawback that if the battery fails or degrades, replacement is often expensive.

The EU wants to change all this and has voted that all devices, from mobile phones to electric bicycles, have easily replaceable batteries.

What does the EU regulation say?

Read moreSamsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

With the new EU regulation on batteries, all this is going to change. This normative forces that batteries are easily removable, replaceable and recyclable in a wide range of devices.

This includes smartphones and other consumer devices, as well as batteries for “light means of transport”such as e-bikes and e-scooters.

Read moreWhere's our Galaxy S20 Ultra review?

The EU Council still has to approve the project. If so, for the January 1, 2024, These devices shall be designed in such a way that the batteries can be safely removed and replaced using “basic and commonly available tools” and “without causing damage to the device or the batteries”.

Manufacturers must also provide documentation on the removal and replacement procedure. This documentation must also be provided online for the expected life of the product.


Previous articleApple won’t repair iPhones that are marked as lost or stolen
Next articleOnePlus 10 Pro: The price at which it will be sold in Europe is filtered
Abraham

Related articles

Android

I TOP migliori Smartwatch da comprare | Aprile 2022

The wearables market is among those that have grown the most over the last couple of years, both...
Android

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Xiaomi 12: which one to choose between the two compact ones

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Xiaomi 12 are two atypical proposals by the standards of recent years, they are...
Android

iPhone 13 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: cosa può imparare Samsung da Apple

As we had anticipated on the occasion of the first episode, here we are at our second appointment...
iphone

The iPhone will have to allow third-party App Stores under this new EU law

Apple will be forced to allow the installation of apps from outside the App Store according to the...