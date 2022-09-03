The essential apps when going back to school to pass everything with a good grade

September may be the most feared and hated month for students as it is the beginning of the school year. However, it can also be the beginning of an extraordinary course. We know that the proposal to approve everything with a is very nice on paper, but that it is very difficult to put it into practice.

Therefore, in this post you propose ‌9 applications for mobile and/or tablet that, although they will not study for you, they will be of great help to have the best possible organization and even save time on your homework.

CamScanner

Of all the to scan documents on Android, this one from CamScanner is one of the most outstanding. It will be useful to you convert your notes by hand to digital format and, with apps like the one we see just below, you can edit them, underline them and more. Among the virtues of this app is the perspective readjustment that allows it to be seen as a straight sheet of paper, even if it was crooked when scanning.

CamScanner – PDF Scanner





Adobe Acrobat Reader

A classic in what to edit PDF documents it means. Whether you have your notes in this original format or after scanning them, with Adobe Acrobat Reader you can make all kinds of notes to study comfortably at any time from your mobile or tablet.

Adobe Acrobat Reader for PDF





google drive

Losing your notes or your work done on the computer is a problem. Saving them in the computer’s storage or in an external memory can be useful, but greater security gives store everything in the cloud and be able to access it at any time. For this, the free 15 GB of Google Drive could be more than enough.

google drive





Class schedule

This application does not involve much mystery and it is that it lives up to its name being one of the best apps to manage your class schedule. In addition to offering a very visual interface, it also allows you to make additional notes that can be used to write down exam dates or deadlines to deliver projects.

Class schedule





notion

Although it is true that it is not one of the simplest apps because it requires a learning curve, Notion is one of the most complete task apps. It allows you to manage different projects at the same time, with their different objectives and particularities in an unlimited interface. It can well be used to manage each and every one of the subjects you take and write down everything important as a digital notebook.

Notion – notes, docs, tasks





Google Keep

We return to the Google ecosystem to talk about an app with a very different approach to Notion and that will help you take quick notes and even do check list. It is not the most complete app to take notes, but it is not necessary for the specific use that we mentioned. In addition, it is cross-platform and you will be able to access your notes from any device and then clean them up in Notion or in your paper notebook.

Google Keep: notes and lists





Focus To-Do

Being consistent in the study is important, although being in excess is counterproductive. Focus To-Do is based on the Pomodoro technique, which says that study for short periods of time it is much more productive if applied with intensity. In this app you will find a perfect tool with which to schedule those time slots so that they fit in with your study habits.

Focus To-Do: Pomodoro & Tasks





Google Translate

The well-known translator will be your best ally if you study languages or you are even studying in a modality that is integrated in a language other than Spanish. Beyond translating text that we write, it can translate entire web pages and help with pronunciation. It also adds a real-time translation option if you want to communicate with a classmate or teacher in another language.

Google translator





photomath

It is not that we like to cheat by solving mathematical operations, but depending on the complexity and especially at an initial level of learning, it can be difficult to solve them without help. Photomath is capable of solve all kinds of operations just by focusing the camera To her. In addition, it also stands out for offering you guides to know how to solve it, so that it doesn’t just give you the result and you learn something.