‘The Escapists’, free on the Epic Games Store

One more week, Epic Games Store is ready to give you one of their free games with which to buy a little of your time on their platform and, who knows if something else. The game is The Escapists and if you did not know it, you should know that it is a phenomenon indie which is already in its second part and beyond.

The original of The Escapists was launched in 2015 and it took little time to be crowned as one of the proposals indie most popular of the year. It also did it throughout the multiplatform, with simultaneous launch for Linux, Mac and Windows, although as you know, the games that are given away in the Epic Games Store only understand the Microsoft platform, so only for that one you can to get it. Of course, once you get hold of it, it will be yours forever … Or what is the same, until the Epic Games Store ceases to exist.

You’ve landed yourself in prison (again). It’s time to escape by any means necessary. Grab The Escapists for FREE now! – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 23, 2021

The only requirement to get hold of The Escapist completely free is to have an account in Epic Games Store and claim the game before the end of the promotion, which will happen next Thursday. Therefore, you have a whole week to get The Escapist free, before the platform I put another title in its place (and we already know what it is:Europa Universalis IV nothing less !, we will notify you when it is available).

What is it about The Escapist, you ask yourself? «The Escapists It gives you the opportunity to experience a carefree perspective on the daily life of a prison and, as in the case of all inmates, its main objective: escape! ”, says his description. Wrap that’s a game of strategy and manufacturing with retro pixelated style, and you already have it. Be careful because it hooks! We leave you with the official trailer for more information.