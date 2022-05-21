The Epic Games Store Super Deals arrive with discounts of up to 75%

Starting a week before last year’s spring sales, and under the curious name of Epic Super Deals, the gaming platform offers us one of the best ways to prepare for the hot summer that is already beginning to appear in some parts of the country, with discounts of up to 75% on a large selection of titles available in store.

XCOM 2, with a special discount (above Epic Super Deals) of up to 90% and a price of just 4.99 euros

The Outer Worlds, with a discount of 67% and a price of €19.79

Anno 1800, discounted by 67% to the €19.79

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, discounted by 60% until the €23.99

Dead by Daylight, with a discount of 60% and a price of €7.99

Far Cry 6, reduced by 50% to 29.99 euros

DEATHLOOP, with a 50% discount and a price of €29.99

Back 4 Blood, with a discount of 50% and a price of €29.99

HITMAN 3, discounted by 50% to the €29.99

BIOMUTANT, with a 50% discount and a price of €29.99

Crysis 3 Remastered, with a discount of 40% and a price of €17.99

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, discounted by 35% up to €25.99

Sonic Colors: Ultimate, discounted by 35% until the €25.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, with a discount of 50% and a price of €24.99

Days Gone, with a 50% discount and a price of €24.99

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, with a discount of 35% and a price of €19.49

Nioh 2: The Complete Edition, reduced by 35% and a price of €38.99

Ghostwire: Tokyo, with a discount of 34% and a price of €39.59

A Total War Saga: TROY, with a discount of 33% and a price of €33.49

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, reduced by 29% to the €56.79

Chernobylite, with a 25% discount and a price of €22.49

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, with a discount of 20% and a price of €47.99

Death Stranding Director’s Cut, reduced by 20% until the €31.99

Syberia: The World Before, discounted by 20% up to €31.99

Sifu, discounted by 10% up to €35.99

Dying Light 2 Stay Human, with a small discount of 10% and a price of €53.99

As we said, this is just a small portion of the hundreds of discounted titles that we can find currently, so we encourage you not to stop looking directly for your favorite games on the Epic Games Store, as you may be in for a pleasant surprise.

Discount coupons are back

So, unlike the last bidding period, it seems that this time we will have an Epic Coupon again for freewith which we can discount an additional 25% off the final price of these Epic Super Deals. In fact, as Epic Games itself points out, these coupons will be automatically added to all transactions during their purchase process, helping us not to lose or forget this coupon.

Although obviously, being a free coupon, we will have some limitations. Although the truth is surprising that Epic coupons will be valid for purchases of one or more simultaneous games, with the only requirement that the unit or combined price of these reaches or exceeds 14.99 euros.

Also, for every purchase we make during this period, regardless of whether we use our coupon or not, we will receive another coupon every time we complete a transaction.

Better than cheap… free

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the Epic Super Offers will take place simultaneously with the usual delivery of free games from the Epic Games Store, which currently offers Borderlands 3 completely free of charge (until the next day 26) and that we promises the arrival of new mystery games in the coming weeks.