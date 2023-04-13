The environmental impact of machine learning: a look at water consumption from artificial intelligence models

Machine learning has become an essential tool in the digital age, enabling significant advances in areas such as healthcare, transportation, and energy. However, this technological progress also has a significant environmental impact. A recent study, conducted by a team of researchers from the University of California and Purdue University, focused on evaluating water consumption from artificial intelligence (AI) models.

The study is the first of its kind to analyze the water footprint of AI models. Instead of focusing on the water used to make servers and graphics processing units (GPUs), the researchers focused on the operational water footprint of the AI ​​models, that is, the amount of water used directly and indirectly during training and the inference of AI models.

How much water is used to train and use AI models?

The study revealed that training a single AI model, such as GPT-3, on Microsoft servers, can consume up to 700,000 liters of clean water. Training a similar AI model in another part of the world can consume up to 4.9 million liters of water.

Regarding the inference of the AI ​​models, it is estimated that ChatGPT, a conversation model developed by OpenAI, consumes a 500 ml bottle of water for every conversation of 20 to 50 questions and answers, depending on when and where it is used. Although a 500 ml bottle may seem like a negligible amount, the total water consumption from the inference of the AI ​​models is still very large, given the number of users using these services.

The impact of water used in data centers

Most of the water consumption associated with training and inferring AI models comes from energy use in data centers. Data centers use large amounts of water to cool the servers and graphics processing units used to train and run AI models. Although there are more efficient cooling solutions, such as outdoor air economizers, most data centers still rely on cooling tower systems, which consume large amounts of water.

In addition to direct water consumption in data centers, the generation of electricity used by data centers also has a significant impact on water consumption. Electricity generation consumes large amounts of water, resulting in indirect water consumption for data centers.

To prevent servers from overheating, a large amount of power is required to maintain a proper temperature. This is accomplished through the use of cooling towers, which are the most common cooling solution in data centers. However, these towers consume a large amount of water, which contributes significantly to the water footprint of data centers.

In addition to the direct water used for cooling, a large amount of indirect water is also required for the generation of electricity used in data centers. Different types of power plants have different intensities of water use, and non-renewable energy production generally consumes large amounts of water. Therefore, data centers that rely on non-renewable energy also have a large indirect water footprint.

The need to increase transparency in the water footprint of AI

The study points to the need to increase transparency around the water footprint of AI models and data centers in general. AI model developers and data center operators must provide detailed information on the real-time water efficiency of their models and data centers, including direct and indirect water usage. This would allow users to make informed decisions about when and how to use these models more sustainably.

The study suggests that the AI ​​industry should consider geographic location when deciding where to train and deploy AI models. Locations with better real-time water efficiencies can significantly reduce the water footprint of AI models. Therefore, more holistic approaches are needed to address the water footprint of AI and reduce both the carbon footprint and the water footprint.

AI has become an integral part of modern life, but its water footprint has been largely ignored. The study shows that the water footprint of AI is significant and that greater transparency and a more holistic approach are needed to address the problem. As we move towards a more sustainable future, it is important that we consider not only the carbon footprint of AI, but also its water footprint.