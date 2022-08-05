HomeTech GiantsAppleThe energy-saving compendium: How to find large and small energy wasters

The energy-saving compendium: How to find large and small energy wasters

Published on

By Brian Adam
Saving energy is the order of the day – financially and ecologically. We show you how to proceed methodically and which measures are really worthwhile.

 

Energy costs are rising, and drastically. Nothing will change about that anytime soon, even if the general political climate calms down. It is all the more worthwhile now to pay attention to the many small and large consumptions in the household and to question some of the comforts. Depending on the contract and supplier, the problem is already pressing, but even cheap long-term contracts will eventually come to an end. So time to prepare.

But where do you start with saving electricity? In this article we would like to show how you can proceed: from small immediate measures to finding the big power guzzlers. Although individual measures hardly seem worthwhile at first, after all it’s sometimes just a matter of a few watts here or there, the possible overall savings are not to be scoffed at, especially in a home stuffed with technology.

 

The skyrocketing energy prices call for optimizing the energy requirements in your own four walls and thus reducing costs. How and with what this works is shown in our series of articles with a focus on saving energy costs.

It’s not just about doing without, but above all creating awareness for better efficiency: What do the devices in the household actually need, when and why? Then you can make a better decision about what you really need or don’t need. Furthermore, in this article we clarify whether and how a smart home can contribute to saving energy and where it is even counterproductive.

 

More like this

