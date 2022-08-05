The energy-saving compendium: How to find large and small energy wasters

is the order of the day – financially and ecologically. We show you how to proceed methodically and which measures are really worthwhile.

Energy costs are rising, and drastically. Nothing will change about that anytime soon, even if the general political climate calms down. It is all the more worthwhile now to pay attention to the many small and consumptions in the household and to question some of the comforts. Depending on the contract and supplier, the problem is already pressing, but even cheap long-term contracts will eventually come to an end. So time to prepare.

But where do you start with saving electricity? In this article we would like to show how you can proceed: from small immediate measures to finding the big power guzzlers. Although individual measures hardly seem worthwhile at first, after all it’s sometimes just a matter of a few watts here or there, the possible overall savings are not to be scoffed at, especially in a home stuffed with technology.

WhatsApp is already testing what its (encrypted) backup copies will be in the cloud The skyrocketing energy prices call for optimizing the energy requirements in your own four walls and thus reducing costs. How and with what this works is shown in our series of articles with a focus on saving energy costs. 10 cheap energy cost meters in comparison

Instructions for a self-made heat exchanger for the dew point ventilation system

The role of landlords and municipalities in the installation of balcony power plants

Generate electricity: Lower the electricity bill with your own solar balcony power plant

Power generation by photovoltaic systems on your own roof

Generate electricity with small wind turbines on your own roof

When and how adapters are worthwhile

Reduce energy costs with used DECT thermostats for the Fritzbox

Exploding costs: What can be done against constantly rising prices for electricity, gas and fuel?

Questionable power filter: Why Voltbox is a useless scam

Find power guzzlers in the Apple household: save energy and money in the home office

Energy costs: the right way to save in the digital environment

With tariff comparison and switching service: Find the cheapest electricity tariff

Energy costs: Read out heat cost allocators, gas and water meters by radio

Eight energy cost measuring devices for home use

Save electricity on PCs, notebooks and monitors

Save electricity in the smart home

It’s not just about doing without, but above all creating awareness for better efficiency: What do the devices in the household actually need, when and why? Then you can make a better decision about what you really need or don’t need. Furthermore, in this article we clarify whether and how a smart home can contribute to saving energy and where it is even counterproductive.