The end of the world, this is how it looks according to this artificial intelligence

This generates selfies of the end of the world. (Chataka)

A user of TikTok called robotoverloards has asked MidJurney quite a special assignment selfies at the end of the world, and the resulting images have seemed terrifying and worrying to the rest of the platform’s users and other Internet users.

Well the protagonists of the selfies, in addition to not looking human, at least like those of today, look emaciated and with apocalyptic background landscapes, in the comments, some maintain that the photographs refer to nuclear catastrophes, while others speak of the consequences of contamination.

MidJourney, is another artificial intelligence that generates images from texts , this time created by an independent research laboratory. And with this it is more than clear that the trend of this year and possibly of the decade will be artificial intelligences that, in addition to being present in the technology centers of companies, will also entertain Internet users.

Until now, the best-known artificial intelligences of this type were those belonging to Google, Goal or Open AI and whose names are Parti, Make-A-Scene and DALL-E respectively. However, the new proposal from the aforementioned research center suggests that in the future there will be many options available to all Internet users.

It should be clarified that For now, few users who have managed to get hold of the artificial intelligence beta have access to MidJourney. and one of them is the aforementioned TikTok content creator, who decided to ask the technology some somewhat disturbing questions.

However, this He is not the only TikTok user who has used different artificial intelligences to generate terrifying or thought-provoking images in catastrophic and surreal contexts, In fact, there are many social network accounts dedicated to uploading content that could generate fear.

For example, in some accounts, followers can send their questions so that the creator enters them into the artificial intelligence and then shows the answer to the entire public.

In any case, since approximately 2019, artificial intelligences have begun a race to conquer users and show which are the most surprising on the internet. So far these are the most famous technologies of this type.

Its name comes from the English acronym “Pathways Autoregressive Text-to-Image model” and it is an autoregressive system that creates photorealistic graphic designs from text.

The interesting thing about Parti is that it is capable of receiving long and complex indications, so its developers made an effort to make this Artificial Intelligence understand the different events that have occurred throughout the history of humanity and show a “precise knowledge of the world” in the words of its creators.

In order for Parti to have the ability to understand multiple ideas and concepts, during its development a computer system called PartiPromts (P2) was incorporated, made up of around 1,600 indications in English, both simple and complex.

DALL-E

It is the artificial intelligence created by the OpenAI company and like all this type of technology, after entering a text it generates an image that portrays what the system understands to the algorithms it incorporates and that connect with the information contained in Internet.

For this reason, sometimes the samples of this artificial intelligence are literal, but also on other occasions it surprises with the surrealism of the images generated, and that is why they become so popular on social networks.

