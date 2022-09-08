The end of SIM cards? The iPhone 14 does not support a SIM card in the US.

- Advertisement -

Apple has made a strong commitment to eSIM technology with the new 14 family that has been presented today.

In the United States, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will no longer have a slot to insert a physical SIM card. Instead, Apple is committed to the use of eSIM, whose use, according to the company, has skyrocketed in recent years in its domestic market.

The company notes that the iPhone 14 eSIM is already compatible with major carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, among others.

If you’re not familiar, eSIM dispenses with the plastic SIM card for connection to your mobile operator. Instead, there is a chip embedded in the device, which is not removable by the user.

The data stored on an eSIM is rewritable, which means that you can switch carriers without going through the hassle of getting a new physical SIM from your new carrier.

Apple says users can save multiple eSIM profiles on an iPhone, and they won’t need Wi-Fi connectivity to activate them.

It’s unclear if Apple will extend the eSIM-only policy to other markets, that are much less mature than the United States. In Spain, for example, it is currently not possible to transfer the eSIM from one phone to another, but it is necessary to request a new eSIM card from the operator.

