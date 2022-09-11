The end of De-Mail at Telekom: adversities and ambiguities

discontinued its De-Mail service at the end of August. The transition to other providers is difficult, as is backing up existing emails.

As announced, Telekom discontinued its De-Mail service on August 31. Telekom’s De-Mail customers will have access to their accounts for another three months, as required by the De-Mail law for such cases. However, users can no longer send or receive De-Mails.

Anyone who wants to secure their De-Mails from the Telekom mailbox in order to still have access to them even after the service has been completely shut down at the end of November has so far failed due to the insufficient functions of the De-Mail user interface at Telekom. This currently only allows a maximum of ten emails to be archived at the same time. Hardly practical for users with a full mailbox.

After all, Telekom has announced in a letter to customers that it wants to provide a function for backing up the entire mailbox. It was not released until September 1st, so there was not enough time for more detailed tests before the editorial deadline.

Moving to other providers

Moving to other providers sometimes causes difficulties for commercial and public De-Mail users. For example, the federal and state pension fund (VBL) wrote to insured persons and their employers that they were temporarily no longer able to offer encrypted electronic communication due to the switch-off at Telekom.

When asked by c’t why the due change of provider was being delayed, the VBL said that they had already taken action at the beginning of the year to initiate the change of provider to a new De-Mail service provider. However, there were considerable delays in the moving service announced by Telekom.

Obtaining offers from alternative providers was also difficult. In addition, the VBL is bound by public procurement regulations. In the meantime, however, a solution is emerging, so that one is confident that the migration can be completed in the course of autumn 2022.

The only proof that will stand up in court

Almost at the same time as Telekom, Deutsche Post also discontinued its competing offer, the ePostbrief. In contrast to De-Mail, this service, which is not regulated by law, has not caught on in practice either.

Apart from a few special systems for authorities, notaries and lawyers, De-Mail has so far offered the only digital equivalent of classic postal services with a legally regulated verification function. Anyone who needs court-proof proof of the delivery of a letter to a recipient still has to either hire a courier who can then witness the delivery, or use a fax machine. Large companies in particular rarely offer their customers De-Mail access.

The federal legislature has so far failed to introduce corresponding obligations for certain sectors such as banks, insurance companies or energy suppliers. De-Mail remains a “dead horse”, as Telekom boss Tim Höttges called it at the beginning of 2021, which the providers United Internet (Web.de, GMX) and FP Business Solutions want to ride for the time being.

