The end of an era: Intel will stop using the legendary Pentium and Celeron brands

After nearly three decades, will abandon the legendary Pentium and for your new processors. This has been pointed out in a statement by Josh Newman, VP of Intel and gen l director of mobile platforms of the American company.

Instead of the two recognized brands, Intel will bet on a simpler nomenclature. New entry-level processors from 2023 will use the name of Intel processor. Without additional addition and with a capital P.

Simplifying the Intel brand

Intel introduced the Pentium brand in 1993 and quickly became one of the most popular names in processors for desktop computers and later laptops. It was not until the arrival of the Intel Core when the company began to use the Pentium for lower ranges. The same did not happen with Celeron, presented in 1998, which from the beginning was considered as a range aimed at lower-priced devices.

“The new Intel Processor branding will simplify our offerings so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their needs,” Intel said. This means that Intel wants to simplify its catalog, leaving aside the Pentium and Celeron brands and instead focus on Intel Core, Evo and vPro ranges.

The entry range will no longer be Celeron or Pentium, but a simple Intel Processor marked by the ‘Intel Inside’ logo. There will be no distinction, but simply the Intel name accompanied by a code number that will mark the specific model.

The changes are expected from the new generation of processors that arrive in 2023. Currently the Pentium range is still used in Alder Lake processors, but after 30 years, it is time to leave behind two brands that are already indisputably part of computing history.