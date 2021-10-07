The encrypted WhatsApp backups are ready, how will they work?

The backup copies of our WhatsApp are one of the most important functions of the messaging app because it is what allows us to recover all the conversations later, when we change our mobile phone or it is necessary to reinstall the application. So it did not make sense that all that information that we store in Google Drive or iCloud, completely personal, was done practically in plain text and within the reach of anyone who has access to that file. That is why WhatsApp is taking seriously to bring as soon as possible the possibility of encrypting that information contained in the backup copies, to completely shield all the chats, messages and multimedia elements that we have stored in them. Thus, no other person will have access to our information and it will be kept secure while we keep it in the cloud. IOS betas already encrypt backups Thus, from WABetAInfo they have just published an interesting article where they come to detail what will be the operation of those encrypted backups within the iOS ecosystem, and apparently everything we had known is maintained Already in the previous releases in the betas for Android: possibility of encrypting all the backup information to later store it within Google or Apple clouds. Now, for WhatsApp to be able to encrypt all that information, we, the users, will be the ones who provide a passkey from which it will generate the entire information encryption process, so it is essential to remember it to that when it is necessary to restore that backup, the application is able to use it. As you can see in the screenshots that you have just above, WhatsApp is in charge of reminding us of the importance of writing down that password that we are going to use in a safe place. That is why in the case of security issues as important as these encrypted WhatsApp backups, we recommend that you not create a password that you also use on websites or services, to avoid that if one is compromised, it ends up in the hands of hackers who could easily guess how to access these WhatsApp backups. Another possibility that we have, if the whole process seems a nuisance to us and that of encryption is not that we consider it so important, is to deactivate this encryption and continue saving all our conversations with the current plain text of WhatsApp. >