The emotional drama that entered the list of the most watched titles on Netflix

Ji Hyun-woo and Lee Se-hee are the leads in “A Gentleman and a Young Lady.” (GnG Production)

This being his first week in the ranking of , A gentleman and a young lady (Young Lady and Gentleman) It is already among the most viewed on the platform, collecting a total of 8,780,000 hours of playback. This series is original from the year 2021 and has 52 episodes.

A gentleman and a young lady is starring Ji Hyun-woo (alone enough to love), as its main male star, alongside actress and model Lee Se-hee (hospital corridorshe; also available in Netflix). “ She portrays an energetic young woman with a big heart who becomes the new home tutor of a wealthy family going through a recent bereavement.”

In the week of August 22 to 28, 2022, "A gentleman and a young lady" began its first week among the most viewed on Netflix.

A bit more of the story

Lee Yong Gook (Ji Hyun-woo) tragically lost his wife a few years ago. However, although he never fully recovered from his departure, he has given his best to carry on with three children who depend completely on him to be both a mother and a father. However, as the days go by, Yong Gook begins to feel that this task is completely overwhelming.

Finding himself desperate, he soon begins to realize that he needs help, so he decides that the time has finally come to hire a professional. This leads him to place an ad asking for help, and that’s when a woman named Park Dan Dan (Lee Se-hee) comes into your life. As a bright young woman with a perpetually positive attitude, Dan Dan seems to be exactly what Yong Gook and her children need. Being hired as the children’s new home tutor, in no time she shelters Jae Ni, Se Chan, and Se Jong under her care, giving them all the love, guidance, and attention she can get.

On January 9, 2022, it was announced that the series would have 2 more episodes, and therefore it would consist of 52 episodes instead of the 50 episodes originally announced. (Netflix)

Distribution

As well as hyun woo Y se-hee are part of this story that is making the audience fall in love with Netflixon the list are also Cha Hwa Yun, Park Ha-na (The sound of magic), Yoon Jin-yi (Reply 1994) Y Kim Young Ok (Love is like chachachá; The Squid Game, The King: Eternal Monarch; Boys are better than flowers).

2021 Family Romance Comedy Series. (GnG Production)

A gentleman and a young lady is a dramatic story with a sweet tale of love and family directed by Shin Chang Seok, with script of Kim Sa Kyung. If you are a fan of k-dramas it is time to add it to your list and join!

: