The emotional and ironic comedy-drama about what it means to grow old, available on HBO Max

Starring two renowned talents from Spain, Anthony Resines Y Miguel Rellan; We apologize for the inconveniences is a particular and series friendship, added to the service of streaming property of Warner Bros Discovery last August 10. “It is a story with a script that starts slowly, but gradually gains interest as the chapters progress, in which you will feel tenderness for the main characters every time”; this is how the newspaper described it The country.

We apologize for the inconveniences tells the story of Rafael Müller, an acclaimed conductor who maintains an old friendship with Rafael Jiménez, an old rock star who is reluctant to give up the guitar. And “both struggle to fit in a modern world that insists on removing them from the game, despite the fact that they feel fully empowered”; details part of its synopsis. Both are musicians, but in different fields. Müller is a figure of Spanish culture; while Jiménez is an old rock star who has managed to stay afloat despite the passing of the years.

Image of “Sorry for the inconvenience”, taken from the official trailer. (Movistar Plus)

Who are its protagonists?

Antonio Fernandez Resines is a Spanish film and television actor, mainly, with various performances in the theater, who was also president of the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Spain. He also won a Goya Award for Best Leading Male Performance for one of his roles throughout his career. Secondly, Miguel Rellan is another Spanish actor with extensive experience in the film industry, who has participated in numerous films, plays and television series in his country.

In addition to Resins Y Rellan, other talented members of We apologize for the inconveniences are Melina Matthews, Peter Vives, Fiorella Faltoiano, louis gavasa, Olga Bone, Maria Casal, The Spanish King Y Tito Valverde.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience” is a story by Juan Cavestany and Álvaro Fernández Armero. (Movistar Plus)

This dramatic comedy is created and directed by John Cavestany Y Alvaro Fernandez Armero. The series consists of 6 chapters and on July 13, 2022, Movistar Plus + renewed it for a second season.

According to FilmAffinity and his Top 100 of the best series in 2022currently, We apologize for the inconveniences it ranks number 98, with a rating of 6.0 out of 10, based on more than 600 votes. And although she has gotten few reactions, the existing ones are very positive about her.

Official poster of “We are sorry for the inconvenience”, a Spanish production released in April 2022. (Movistar Plus)

We apologize for the inconveniences is a production produced by Movistar Plus+ Y Beware of the Dogoriginally distributed by Movistar Plus+, and that you can now enjoy on HBOMax.

