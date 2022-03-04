The electricity tariff of today and tomorrow: how to receive prices on your mobile daily

Are you looking for the best way to find out what electricity rates are in force today and which ones will enter tomorrow? Well, we tell you the best way to anticipate the price of electricity: this way you will have a certain margin to plan household chores that involve higher electricity consumption; thereby achieving savings on the next bill.

The price of electricity has not stopped rising, it is a fact that we suffer monthly in our receipts. Given the enormous variability of the cost, anticipating is usually a good way to save a pinch; which, added one by one at the end of the month, can lead to a significant reduction in electricity consumption. Therefore, do you want to know the daily electricity rate and the one that will be in force the next day? Without the obligation to analyze complicated data: with graphs and automatic notifications.

The electricity rate today and tomorrow from Telegram

Our first recommendation, and the one we use on a daily basis to know the price of electricity in advance, is make use of Telegram channels and bots. There are a few related to electricity, but we will highlight two: PVPC electricity rate prices and Photovoltaic Bot. Both are quite similar and maintain the mechanics we are looking for: a daily notification with the rate that will take effect the next day.

PVPC electricity tariff prices

This is a Telegram channel whose mission is deliver a daily message with everything you need to know about the electricity rate. The information is broken down by the different time slots, includes a graph and the most interesting thing: it offers the lowest prices, the highest and the average.

With all the data of each message you can know instantly what is the electricity rate that will be imposed tomorrow; same as today. Everything in your Telegram.

Click here to join the channel

Photovoltaic Bot

This is a very advanced bot with which you will not only know the price of electricity today and tomorrow, you will also know how much you pay for self-consumption and you will even discover what you would pay to subscribe to a regulated rate (in the case of being in the free market ). And, just as we seek, Photovoltaic Bot also notifies daily with what the electricity will cost the next day.

When you access the bot in your Telegram you will have to start it and select your address (it is designed to calculate electricity savings using solar panels). Once up and running, Photovoltaic Bot will send you a daily message with electricity prices for the next day; sectioned by sections and with spending averages.

Click here to access the bot

The electricity rate in applications

Left, Luppak; right, Watti On

When it comes to knowing how much electricity will be worth tomorrow and what it is worth today, there is nothing like using an application. And here are options to bore you: from the official and the most recommended of all (redOS) to other apps that provide a somewhat clearer view of the different sections with averages and notifications.

Let’s see the most recommended apps for the task we are looking for:

red OS . It is the official application of Red Eléctrica, with it you will have all the price data as well as those of electricity generation. It is very complete, although somewhat complex if you are only looking for the daily electricity rates and the next day. You can download it from this link.

. It is the official application of Red Eléctrica, with it you will have all the price data as well as those of electricity generation. It is very complete, although somewhat complex if you are only looking for the daily electricity rates and the next day. You can download it from this link. Watt On . A simple app that shows price information clearly, with graphs and by sections. It is free and has no ads. You can download it from this link on Google Play.

. A simple app that shows price information clearly, with graphs and by sections. It is free and has no ads. You can download it from this link on Google Play. luppak. Another free app without ads that informs you of current prices and those of the next day. You can also schedule warnings and notifications when you want to take advantage of the cheaper time slots. It’s in the Android store.

You must bear in mind that all prices are communicated daily at 9:00 p.m. on the Red Eléctrica website. So, until that time no application will show you the rates for tomorrow, neither Telegram can offer you that information. Also, remember that at all times we refer to the prices of the regulated market, which is known as PVPC (voluntary price for small consumers).

