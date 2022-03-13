The electric version of the classic Volkswagen minivan

It seems that nostalgia has become a resource that companies are currently taking advantage of to market their products or works.

Whether in the world of music with artists replicating the sounds of past times, or in the cinema with productions that bring us classic characters presented with a modernized image to be introduced to new generations, there is no doubt that nostalgia is what currently sells.

This is also something that we can see in the car sector where the launch of the new ID (dot included) Volkswagen Buzza vehicle that constitutes a completely renewed version of the T1 model that marked an entire generation of young people in the 60s and 70s.

Although a conceptual presentation of this model had already been made in 2017, it was not until this year that it was decided to start production.

However, compared to the 2017 concept model, the ID. Buzz discarded the whitewashed wooden floor as well as the side cameras, replacing them with real mirrors. All other elements of the design remained intact.

This is how the ID. Buzz comes in two shades: white and goldpropelled by a 150 kW electric motor that drives the rear axle. In addition to this, the ID. Buzz has a 82 kWh battery pack.

In addition, this van has USB-C ports present in numerous places, as well as storage spaces that will facilitate the transport of objects or the installation of other elements.

In the case of middle row of seats, this is not removable, although it can be folded. Also, this model will incorporate a rear cargo rack accessoryso that the floor of this area is level when the central seats are folded and so take advantage of the space below to use it as storage.

It is worth mentioning that the rest of the specifications of the ID. Buzz are unknown (including the autonomy in the distance traveled with a single charge), as well as the price at which it will be sold in the market.

However, this model is expected to have a all wheel drive optionas well as the provision of batteries of different capacity.

It is anticipated that the ID. Buzz will make its debut in the European market next year, while in the US it will be introduced in 2024.