The ECB will have to slowly exit bond buying

The ECB will soon learn to live without buying bonds. Its president, Christine Lagarde, will explain on Thursday how she intends to reduce the entity’s portfolio of sovereign and corporate bonds, which amounts to 5 trillion euros. Rising yields and fragility in the eurozone mean Europe’s so-called quantitative tightening (QT) should be slow.

Frankfurt is late for QT. The Bank of England started reducing its government debt portfolios in February, and the Federal Reserve did the same in June.

Unlike the other two, the ECB is not expected to start selling assets, but will simply stop replacing maturing bonds in its €3.4 trillion pre-pandemic asset purchase programme. Some hawks, such as Joachim Nagel, the head of the Bundesbank, have advocated a quick withdrawal, but market conditions suggest a more prudent path.

The end of bond buying will mean investors such as banks and insurers will have to buy more debt, even as euro zone governments continue to run large fiscal deficits. This will drive up the bond yield. In 2023, the private sector will have to absorb the record figure of 420,000 million debt, net of amortizations, from governments and institutions in the euro zone, according to Bank of America: the highest figure since before the 2008 crisis.

Rising yields may aggravate the euro zone recession and raise investor concerns about indebted sovereigns such as Italy. The spread between the Italian 10-year debt and the bunds Germans hovered around 210 basis points in early 2014, before QE began: 20 basis points above current levels. Goldman Sachs analysts expect German 10-year yields to hit 2.75% in March 2023, from 1.95% today. That implies that, without any bond purchases, Italian financing costs could reach almost 5%. At that level, markets could begin to doubt the country’s ability to repay its debt, according to Capital Economics.

This is why the ECB is likely to act very slowly. If it were to stop reinvesting all debt maturing as of March, its bond portfolio would shrink by $287 billion next year. Instead, Barclays analysts expect the bank to continue to reinvest around 75% of principal payments on maturing bonds, reducing that proportion to 50% in the third quarter and 25% in the last three months. of 2023. If so, the ECB’s portfolio would be reduced by only 132,000 million next year, or just 2.6% of the total.

If bond yields soar, the ECB can intervene with an emergency bond-buying program, called the Transmission Protection Instrument. However, this tool could exacerbate tensions within the governing council and further unsettle the markets. The real dangers of a disorderly exit leave the ECB with no choice but to slowly withdraw the punch.