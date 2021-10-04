The ECB has the least worrisome inflation problem

Christine Lagarde faces a problem that her predecessors at the European Central Bank would have welcomed: too much inflation. This will embolden those who want the French to end its emergency monetary stimulus. But long-term price pressures are less of a headache than for the ECB president’s colleagues in the US and UK.

Euro zone consumer prices rose 3.4% in September from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 2008, according to an official estimate advanced on Friday. This figure is well above the ECB’s 2% target and means that those responsible for setting interest rates will disagree on how long to use the central bank’s ultra-flexible bond purchase plan, launched in June. high point of the pandemic last year. National differences increase the tension: inflation is 4.1% in Germany, 2.7% in France and 1.3% in Portugal.

As in the United States and the United Kingdom, where inflation is also rising faster than central bank targets, distortions related to the pandemic are partly to blame. Prices took a heavy hit last year, accentuating the jump now, and supply chain failures are affecting all three economies. Like Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Lagarde hopes these factors will go away.

Even if they persist, your inflation headache will be less severe. The euro zone’s economy is recovering more slowly than that of the United States, and the bloc’s governments are spending less generously than President Joe Biden.

The euro zone also has major structural labor problems. The proportion of the unemployed who have been out of work for at least 12 months is 5.6% in the United States and around 20% in Great Britain, according to OECD data for 2020. In Italy, the proportion is more than half , while in Germany and France it is more than a third. This makes it more difficult for euro zone workers to demand higher wages and reduces the likelihood that large wage premiums will fuel higher inflation.

Lagarde can therefore insist that the ECB maintain ultra-lax monetary policy and strive to retain at least some of the flexibility allowed by its emergency purchasing program. It also means that the ECB will not contemplate a rise in official interest rates until long after the Fed and the Bank of England have raised them.