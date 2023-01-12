The easiest way to know who of your contacts is on WhatsApp, Signal or Telegram

There are many messaging applications and sometimes you may be interested in one and other times another. For example, when WhatsApp goes down, you will want to communicate with your contacts with another app that continues to work, such as Telegram or even Signal. But, How can you tell which apps your friends are on?

The traditional way to do it is to go to each of these applications and search for your friends, but there is an easier way to do it and that the oldest of the place will remember from the beginnings of Android: from the contacts. It’s somewhat deprecated, but it’s still useful and we’ll tell you how exactly it works.

Normal mode is not very practical

You want to talk to Manolito, but you are not sure whether to send him a WhatsApp, write on Telegram or contact from Signal. You have Manolito’s phone number saved in your contacts, but you are not sure if he uses WhatsApp, Telegram or any other application.

The normal way to do this is to open WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram and press New messagefor later search for your friend’s account among the list of contacts that appear to you The three applications respect the name with which you have saved the contact in your address book, which makes it somewhat easier, but it is still a method that could be improved.

However, there is a better way to do this and that it has been there for many years. It is not available for all messaging applications, unfortunately, but it will work for WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and others, such as Google Meet.

Better, from the contacts

Android contacts have always been hard to tame. A few years ago, those of the Google account were mixed with those of the mobile, the SIM and the different applications, such as WhatsApp. It is precisely this contact synchronization system the one that we can use to our advantage to know who is in each application.

The only requirements are that you have this person saved with their phone number in your phone book and that the different applications Have your contacts synced on Android, which is usually the usual thing since the three apps will ask us for it during their initial configuration. If you don’t have them synced, you can always go to your Android account settings and turn sync on manually.

The only requirement is that the app have the contacts synchronized, which is normal

Then go to the contacts app and tap on the profile for which you want to see in which applications it is available. The system works in a similar way in most contact applications, but if you have problems seeing this information in the contacts app that comes with your mobile, feel free to install Google Contacts, available on Google Play for any Android mobile.

In addition to viewing that contact’s personal information, such as their name, phone number, email, and anything else you’ve added, within Contact Information you’ll find contextual buttons to write or call that profile on Signal, WhatsApp or Telegram. Tapping on one of the buttons opens the chat directly in each app or launches the call, as appropriate.

This mode requires applications to use Android contact synchronization to integrate as a contextual option in the mobile phone book, something that you will only find in some apps. Is a quick and easy way to find out if someone has a profile on these three apps and without having to enter each one of them.

Basically, if you see the contextual options to write on Signal, WhatsApp or Telegram, it means they have an account there. Otherwise, no. Other apps, like Instagram or Messenger, use mobile contacts but don’t integrate with this API, so you can’t use this method to see if they have an account in these apps.