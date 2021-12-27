The easiest way to create WhatsApp stickers is on WhatsApp Web

When the summer gave its last blows we found out that WhatsApp was going to allow the creation of personalized stickers. Now, the creation of stickers, those stickers that we send in many messages is a reality and can be created in just a few clicks with WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp Web makes it easier than ever to creation of stickers with very few mouse clicks, something that perhaps many users are unaware of. In fact, it is perhaps the simplest way to create and customize stickers and in this article we are going to explain the steps to follow to achieve it.

Custom stickers

WhatsApp Web, which among its options already allows us to use our account even if it does not have a data connection, has a kind of quite affordable and powerful sticker editor. In fact you can create or customize any image we have on our team.

To access the sticker creation tool from WhatsApp Web, just access any conversation we have open as if we were to write a text message.

At the bottom of the screen, click on the clip icon and a small contextual menu opens with various options. Of all of them we look at one that looks like a raised bottom edge sticker.

Enough with load the JPEG or PNG image that we want to customize and the tool automatically takes care of creating the sticker. From there we can edit the image by cropping it, adding text, emojis, rotating it and more.

These are simple edits for give a personalized touch and make the stickers unique that we are going to send, all without leaving the chat window. In addition, if we use files with transparency, such as the photo, they still retain the format.

Once the sticker is sent, this happens to be saved in WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop. In the case of mobile phones, to keep them we will have to add them to favorites. For now it is a function that is only available on WhatsApp Web.