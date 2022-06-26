The Easiest Photo Edit That You’ve Never Considered

As photographers we like to believe that everything we shoot is flawless straight out of the camera. The truth is that, most of the time, each of us spends more time and effort editing our work than actually shooting it. We will completely change the color or the crop of an image without thinking twice. Why then don’t we at least consider one of the easiest way to completely change an image; the “horizontal flip.”

A few weeks ago I saw a post by Ash Ahuja on the Fstoppers Facebook Group asking the community to choose between 2 images. The images were both the exact same, but one had simply been “flipped” horizontally in Photoshop. The community was split as to which image/composition was better. This got me thinking about why, during my 10 years as a professional photographer, have I not flipped a single image.

I asked Ash to help me with a little test and he agreed to let us use his awesome images. Below are 11 different images “flipped” both ways. Sometimes “A” images are the original, and sometimes the “B” images are the original. Below each set of images are 2 polls. You can vote for which image you think is the original and which image you believe is best. Maybe you will like the original best, maybe you will prefer the “flipped” image. At the bottom of the post you can view the correct answers.

I honestly have no idea how this small quiz/poll will go. I would assume the majority of people will prefer the original unflipped images, but only time will tell.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Below is a list of the original, “unflipped” images.

1– a

2- a

3- b

4- a

5- a

6- a

7- a

8- b

9- b

10-b

11-a

So how did you do? Were you able to determine which images were the true original? Where there any images that you preferred flipped? I would love to hear your thoughts.