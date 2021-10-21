The Earth could have suffered a ‘true polar shift’ millions of years ago

Millions of years ago, when dinosaurs were still walking on the surface, our planet underwent a change that completely changed its axis. This event is known as ‘true polar shift’ and, to date, the Earth was thought to have had none so relatively recent.

Now, research by Ross N. Mitchell, Christopher J. Thissen, David AD Evans, Sarah P. Slotznick, Rodolfo Coccioni, Toshitsugu Yamazaki, and Joseph L. Kirschvink has proven its occurrence and changed what we thought we knew about part of our past. planet.

A ‘true polar shift’ event could be more recent than we imagine

The study, published in Nature Communications, offers evidence that the Earth “capsized” about 84 million years ago. But that, with the passage of time, it recovered part of its original position.

Specifically, the records found that the ‘true polar shift’ caused the Earth to tilt around 12 degrees more than 80 million years ago. Later, 5 million years ago, the Earth “corrected” its course to return to the position it had before the event.

How has such a change been discovered?

In order to make such statements, the researchers conducted a long and detailed research project on limestone from Italy. This is because some of its samples, which may be 100.5 or 65.5 million years ago, give us the information we need about changes in the Earth’s rotation.

All thanks to the magnetic record that is created in the form of a mineral known as magnetite. According to the “footprints” that he left in the rock, it was found that during the Upper Cretaceous period the Earth really began a process of true polar displacement.

So … did the Earth tilt to one side?

Not quite. Our planet is made up of several layers. First, there is the inner core made of solid metal that is then surrounded by an outer core of liquid metal. Additionally, we have our surface, which is the solid crust that moves over the liquid core.

During a true polar shift, the entire earth’s crust shifts, but not its cores. As a consequence, the magnetic field of our planet remains intact, while the habitable surface changes position.

This is precisely why it is possible to see changes in the magnetite record and determine if there were noticeable changes in the magnetic field. If there are, then we find evidence of a true polar shift event.

Reference:

A Late Cretaceous true polar wander oscillation: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23803-8